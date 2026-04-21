Thunder Bay Fire Rescue quickly controlled a Front Street house fire

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue quickly knocks down Front Street house fire

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue crews quickly brought a late-afternoon house fire under control on Front Street on April 20, after callers reported heavy smoke coming from a single-family home.

The incident ended without injuries or fatalities. The building’s owner had safely evacuated before firefighters confirmed no one remained inside.

Second alarm called after smoke confirmed

The officer on the first-arriving pumper confirmed smoke at the scene and requested a second alarm.

That brought two additional pumpers and an aerial ladder to the initial response, which included four pumpers and a command unit.

Firefighters first attacked the blaze from outside, spraying water through an open window to knock down most of the fire before entering the home and gaining full control.

Primary search confirms home was empty

A primary search of the building confirmed there were no occupants inside.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue says no one was hurt in the incident.

Firefighters remind residents to plan escape routes

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue is reminding residents to have a home escape plan and practise it regularly.

A working escape plan should include two ways out of every room where possible, a meeting place outside, and regular practice so all members of the household know what to do if fire breaks out.