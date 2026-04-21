Project Eclipse leads to seizure of over $39,000 in stolen items and 256 charges

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay Police Service investigation called Project Eclipse has led to the seizure of over $39,000 in stolen items and 256 charges. The Thunder Bay Police Service Break, Enter, and Armed Robbery (BEAR) Unit led the investigation.

The successful completion of this lengthy investigation was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General in which the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported this investigation.

The investigation began in September 2025, running through February 2026. The project investigated thefts and robberies from numerous businesses in Thunder Bay.

As a result of the investigation, the following charges have been laid:

Edward HOGAN, 45, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (six counts)

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime

• Fraud under $5,000

Aren POULIN, 31, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Fail to comply with probation order

Christine PAULSON, 27, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Cody ALEXSON, 32, from Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Bradley Aho, 43, from Thunder Bay, is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Fail to comply with probation order

Shaun TAYLOR, 42, from St Catharines is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

Christian NEEKAN, 32, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

Brandon THIBAULT, 31, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (two counts)

Mervyn MEEKIS, 30, from Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

Cory TOAL, 48, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (three counts)

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime

Jeffrey LEWIS, 47, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (two counts)

Jordan FISHER, 34, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Breach of recognizance

• Failure to comply with release order

• Failure to comply with undertaking

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

Leela JOURDAIN, 40, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (three counts)

Sonny PATAYASH, 32, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

Maggie WABASSE, 33, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

Richard PARKER, 31, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (nine counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (nine counts)

Adam BABOOLAL, 42, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (five counts)

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime

• Fraud under $5,000

Carolyn COASTER, 33, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (two counts)

Drew MITCHELL, 31, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Assault with a weapon

• Fail to comply with a probation order

Harlan NANOKEESIC, 33, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Fail to comply with probation order

Frances WABASSE, 33, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

Leo MANNING, 30, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (four counts)

Ralph ACKABEE, 42, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Obstruct peace officer

Geraldine INEESE, 39, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Gary MATHEWS, 42, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Obstruct peace officer

• Fail to comply with probation order

Lester BOUCHARD, 49, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (two charges)

• Assault

Kelsie COLLINS, 38, from Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

Justin ESQUEGA, 32, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (two counts)

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

• Assault a peace officer

• Resist a peace officer

• Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

Robert CAUL, 42, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Fail to comply with probation order

Samantha FOX, 34, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

Bonnie THOMAS, 34, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

• Fail to comply with probation order (three counts)

Marly KAKEKAYASH, 35, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

Colton CORMIER, 31, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Assault

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Obstruct peace officer

• Fail to comply with probation order(nine counts)

Jason ANDERSON, 37, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000

• Fail to comply with probation order

Jose MENDOZA CHICAS, 46, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

Ryland BRISKA, 35, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 (four counts)

Fawn TOSET, 43, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Rachel ANDERSON, 50, of Thunder Bay and Samantha MUNROE, 33, of Thunder Bay have been charged with theft under $5,000.

Jordin FLYNN, 40, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000 – shoplifting.

Peter-James ARNOLD, 40, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (six counts)

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime (four counts)

• Fraud under $5,000 (three counts)

Kendra WAINWRIGHT, 33, from Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Jason MORGAN, 50, of Thunder Bay has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Jonah THOMAS, 33, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (two counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (four counts)

• Fail to comply with undertaking

Corey ESSLEMONT, 39, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (three counts)

• Fail to comply with undertaking (three counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (three counts)

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime (two counts)

• Fraud under $5,000

Jeffrey PERREAULT, 53, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000

• Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

• Fail to comply with probation order

Travis LOZER, 32, from Thunder Bay has been charged with Fraud under $5000.

Keenan MATTINAS, 27, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Aggravated assault

• Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

• Carrying concealed weapon

• Disobeying order of court

• Fail to comply with release order

Dalton DEAN, 24, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000

• Fail to comply with probation order

John CLEMENZA, 59, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Dakota SAGUTCH, 32, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence (four counts)

• Disguise with intent (three counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (four counts)

Megan TOWEDO, 36, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Break, enter a place – commit indictable offence (four counts)

• Disguise with intent (four counts)

Simon ANGECONEB, 30, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Robbery with violence

• Fail to comply with probation order

Anthony FRIZZELL, 65, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Robbery with violence

• Disguise with intent (two counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

• Robbery

Steven GERMAIN, 34, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 (two counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Christopher HILL, 37, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (two counts)

• Fail to comply with probation order (four counts)

Quinn CHEECHOO, 31, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

• Fail to comply with probation order

Brandon STUCKLESS, 33, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000

• Dangerous operation

Mickey NEALE, 40, of Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000

• Fail to comply with probation order

• Fail to comply with release order (two counts)

Thomas STARESKI, 44, from Thunder Bay is facing the following charges:

• Theft under $5,000 – shoplifting (22 counts)

• Trafficking in property obtained by crime

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

All accused are considered innocent until proven innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.