Northern Municipal Leaders United in Call for Federal Partnership on Highways 11 and 17

THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) and the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA) are jointly welcoming a letter from Ministers Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria and George Pirie to Federal Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon calling for federal support to accelerate the continued widening of Highways 11 and 17.

Representing municipalities across Northern Ontario, FONOM and NOMA have long advocated that these highways—key components of Canada’s Trans-Canada network—must be treated as nation-building infrastructure and a shared priority between the provincial and federal governments.

“FONOM is encouraged to see the Province clearly articulate the national importance of Highways 11 and 17,” said Dave Plourde, President of FONOM. “These corridors are essential to the movement of goods, to the development of our natural resources, and most importantly, to the safety of Northerners. Federal participation will be key to accelerating meaningful improvements.”

Highways 11 and 17 carry thousands of commercial vehicles each day, with government data estimating approximately 2,000 trucks daily. However, municipal leaders and industry stakeholders across Northern Ontario have consistently indicated that actual volumes are higher—particularly along key segments and during peak periods. Regardless of the count, these highways remain a critical east–west trade corridor, supporting the movement of goods, connecting supply chains, and serving as essential lifelines for communities across the North and the country.

NOMA President Rick Dumas reinforced the importance of sustained, coordinated investment and recognized the progress reflected in the Province’s outreach to the federal government.

“We want to thank Ministers Sarkaria and Pirie for their leadership in advancing this file and for clearly recognizing what Northern municipalities have been saying for years—Highways 11 and 17 are critical to Canada’s economic strength, public safety, and national connectivity,” said Dumas. “NOMA has long advocated for sustained investment in this corridor, including twinning where feasible and targeted 2+1 solutions where appropriate. Now is the time for the federal government to step up as a full partner so we can accelerate construction, improve safety, and ensure this vital corridor meets the needs of today and tomorrow.”

Both organizations continue to emphasize that safety must remain the top priority. Long stretches of two-lane highway, combined with heavy commercial traffic and challenging northern driving conditions, increase risks to motorists and can disrupt Canada’s supply chain.

“Too often, these highways are closed due to serious incidents, and when that happens, it affects far more than Northern Ontario,” added Plourde. “Improving safety through strategic widening, whether through four-laning or 2+1 expansion, is a practical and necessary step forward.”

FONOM and NOMA also support the broader recognition outlined in the Province’s letter that these highways are vital to Canada’s economic security and defence readiness, particularly as demand grows for critical minerals and natural resources from Northern Ontario.

“The message from Northern municipalities has been consistent: we need safe, reliable highways that reflect the importance of this corridor to Canada,” added Dumas. “We are encouraged by this alignment between governments and urge continued collaboration, timely approvals, and dedicated federal funding to move these projects forward without delay.”

FONOM and NOMA will continue to work collaboratively with municipal partners, industry stakeholders, and all orders of government to advance improvements to Highways 11 and 17 and ensure Northern Ontario remains a strong and connected contributor to Canada’s future.