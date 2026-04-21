April 21, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Ask the Big Question — Is Real Spring Finally Here?

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are waking up to a much more spring-like morning, and for once, the forecast has some real warmth in it. After weeks of cold starts, flurries, and wind chills, temperatures are set to climb into the teens today and near 20°C by Wednesday and Thursday. That said, this is Northwestern Ontario, so spring is not taking the stage without a little drama — rain chances return, and flurries are still lurking by the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Kenora was sitting at 2.8°C under clear skies.

The air is fairly dry, with a dew point of -7.2°C and humidity at 48%. Winds are light from the north-northwest at 9 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Barometric pressure is 101.3 kPa and rising, giving the morning a calm and settled start.

Today’s Forecast

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region will enjoy a mainly sunny start to Tuesday, with increasing cloudiness this afternoon and a 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon.

Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h. The high will reach 14°C, though it will feel much colder early this morning with a wind chill near -8.

The UV index is 5, or moderate, so sunglasses are a smart call today.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers early this evening, then skies will clear later in the evening.

The overnight low will stay above freezing at +3°C.

Wednesday Outlook

Wednesday may be the day that finally feels like real spring.

Expect sunny skies, with winds becoming south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h in the morning. The high will climb to 20°C.

The UV index rises to 6, or high, so sun protection becomes more important, especially for anyone working outdoors or spending time near the lake.

Wednesday night turns cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a mild low of 7°C.

Thursday Outlook

Thursday keeps the spring warmth going, with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 percent chance of showers.

The high will again reach 20°C, making it one of the warmest stretches of the season so far.

Thursday night remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, and temperatures fall to +1°C.

Looking Ahead

The spring preview takes a hit by Friday. Periods of rain are expected with a high of 7°C, followed by a 30 percent chance of flurries Friday night as the low drops to -6°C.

Saturday and Sunday stay chilly, with highs of 1°C and 4°C, along with continued chances of flurries. By Monday, the region settles into a mix of sun and cloud with a high near 6°C.

So, is real spring finally here? For Wednesday and Thursday, absolutely. For the weekend? Spring appears to have misplaced her keys again.

Weather Alerts and Hazards

No active weather alert text was included with this update.

The main weather issues this week are changing conditions: mild temperatures and shower chances today through Thursday, followed by a colder return with rain and possible flurries by Friday night and the weekend.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start Tuesday with a light jacket, especially early this morning when the wind chill is still below freezing. By afternoon, spring layers should be comfortable.

For Wednesday and Thursday, sunglasses and lighter clothing will be useful, but keep a rain jacket handy. By Friday night and the weekend, warmer layers return to the rotation as temperatures dip below freezing again.

Weather Trivia

Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region are famous for dramatic April mood swings. A forecast can jump from wind chills and flurries to sunshine and 20°C warmth in just a couple of days — and this week delivers exactly that classic Northwestern Ontario spring rollercoaster.