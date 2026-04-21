April 21, 2026: Geraldton Starts Frosty but Sunshine Brings a Spring Rebound

Geraldton and the Greenstone region are waking up to another cold April morning, but the forecast finally has a more spring-like feel. Sunshine dominates today and Wednesday, with daytime highs climbing into the low teens before clouds and shower chances return later in the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Geraldton was reporting sunny skies with a temperature of -4.8°C.

The wind chill is making it feel closer to -7. Humidity is high at 94%, with a dew point of -5.6°C, giving the morning a damp, frosty edge. Winds are light from the west-southwest at 5 km/h, and visibility is 16 km.

Barometric pressure is 101.0 kPa.

Today’s Forecast

Geraldton will enjoy a sunny Tuesday, with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h late this morning.

The high will reach 11°C, a solid spring recovery after the frosty start. The morning wind chill will sit near -7.

The UV index is 5, or moderate, so sunglasses will be useful, especially with the bright snow-reflective spring light still hanging around in places.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Winds will be light, up to 15 km/h.

The overnight low will drop to -6°C, with a wind chill near -8 overnight.

Wednesday Outlook

Wednesday brings another sunny day to Geraldton. Winds will remain light, up to 15 km/h, and the high will climb to 13°C.

The morning will still be cold, with a wind chill near -8, but the afternoon should feel noticeably milder. The UV index rises to 6, or high.

Wednesday night will see increasing cloudiness, with a low near 0°C.

Thursday Outlook

Thursday turns cloudier, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high near 12°C.

Thursday night remains cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a milder low of +4°C.

Looking Ahead

Friday stays unsettled, with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high near 11°C. Friday night brings a 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, with temperatures dipping to -1°C.

Saturday brings a 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 6°C, followed by cloudy periods and a low of -5°C Saturday night. Sunday remains cloudy with a high near 6°C.

Weather Alerts and Hazards

No weather alert text was included with this update.

The main concern today is the frosty morning start, followed by gusty northwest winds later this morning. Later in the week, the return of showers and possible flurries may bring changing road and sidewalk conditions.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Start the day with a warm jacket, gloves, and a toque, especially with the early wind chill below freezing. By afternoon, lighter spring layers should be comfortable in the sunshine.

Keep warmer gear handy tonight, as temperatures fall back to -6°C. For Thursday and Friday, a waterproof jacket will be useful as rain showers and flurries return to the forecast.

Weather Trivia

Geraldton’s April weather often walks the line between winter and spring. A morning near -5°C can still turn into a sunny double-digit afternoon, but the region can quickly swing back to flurries when colder air slips south again.

Overview:

Geraldton weather update for April 21, 2026: a frosty -5°C morning gives way to sunny skies and a high of 11°C, with more sunshine Wednesday before showers and flurries return later this week.