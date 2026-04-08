Westgate CVI will reopen April 9 after police and school officials found no credible threat

Update: Westgate CVI to reopen Thursday after police determine no credible threat

Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute will reopen as usual on Thursday, April 9, after Thunder Bay Police Service and Lakehead District School Board officials completed what the board described as a thorough investigation and determined there is no credible threat to the school community.

The update brings relief to students, families and staff after the school was closed earlier Wednesday as a precaution.

Police, board officials clear school for reopening

In an update issued later Wednesday, school officials said the investigation by Thunder Bay Police Service and Lakehead District School Board officials found no credible threat to Westgate CVI.

Following consultation with police, the school board said Westgate will reopen as usual on Thursday, April 9.

The board also thanked Thunder Bay Police Service for its work and thanked the school community for its patience and understanding during the closure.

Earlier closure prompted concern across Thunder Bay

The reopening announcement follows an earlier school closure that prompted a police response and concern among families across Thunder Bay.

With classes set to resume Thursday, the latest update indicates the investigation did not uncover a threat that would keep the school closed beyond Wednesday.

What families should know

Westgate CVI is expected to operate normally on Thursday, April 9.

School officials have not indicated any further disruption at this time.