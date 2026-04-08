Thunder Bay OPP and APS lay impaired and stolen-vehicle-related charges after ALPR alert

Fort William woman charged after stolen-vehicle alert, impaired-driving investigation

THUNDER BAY — A 34-year-old woman from the First Nation Territory of Fort William is facing several Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act charges after Ontario Provincial Police say officers received a stolen-vehicle alert during patrol and then launched an investigation with assistance from the Fort William Anishinabek Police Service.

Police said the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 8, 2026. None of the allegations has been proven in court, and the accused is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The police release provided to NetNewsLedger lists the incident date as April 6, 2025, while also listing an April 8, 2026 bail hearing date; NetNewsLedger has not independently confirmed whether one of those dates was entered in error.

Police say ALPR flagged suspected stolen vehicle on patrol

According to police, officers were on general patrol at about 11:15 a.m. in the City Road area within the First Nation Territory of Fort William when an Automatic Licence Plate Recognition, or ALPR, alert indicated a possible stolen vehicle.

After investigating, police charged Shieanne Angelique Solomon, 34, with five Criminal Code offences and three provincial Highway Traffic Act offences.

Charges laid

Police listed the Criminal Code charges as flight from a peace officer; two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; failure to comply with a release order, other than to attend court; dangerous operation; and operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

The Highway Traffic Act charges are driving while under suspension, use plate not authorized for vehicle, and failing to properly wear a seat belt.

What the Criminal Code charges mean

The impaired-driving allegation appears to track section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, which makes it an offence to operate a conveyance while a person’s ability to do so is impaired to any degree by alcohol, a drug, or a combination of both.

Dangerous operation is set out in section 320.13(1), which covers operating a conveyance in a manner that is dangerous to the public in all the circumstances. Flight from a peace officer is found in section 320.17 and applies where a driver, while being pursued by police, fails without reasonable excuse to stop as soon as it is reasonable to do so.

The two possession charges are tied to section 354 of the Criminal Code, which covers possessing property or proceeds knowing they were obtained by or derived from an indictable offence. The punishment provision for property valued at $5,000 or less is section 355(b). The release-order allegation matches section 145(5), which deals with failing, without lawful excuse, to comply with a condition of a release order other than the requirement to attend court.

Potential penalties if convicted

For a first impaired-driving conviction under section 320.14(1), the Criminal Code sets a mandatory minimum fine of $1,000. If the Crown proceeds by indictment, the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison. If the matter proceeds summarily, the maximum is a $5,000 fine, up to two years less a day in jail, or both. A conviction for this kind of impaired-driving offence also triggers a mandatory driving prohibition, with a first-offence ban ranging from one to three years, plus any jail time imposed.

Dangerous operation and flight from a peace officer are also serious Criminal Code offences. For either charge, if the Crown proceeds by indictment, the maximum sentence is 10 years in prison. If the Crown proceeds summarily, the general summary-conviction penalty can apply: a fine of up to $5,000, up to two years less a day in jail, or both. Courts may also impose a driving prohibition for conveyance offences at sentencing.

For possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, the maximum penalty is two years in prison if prosecuted by indictment, or a summary-conviction sentence if the Crown proceeds that way. The same maximum of two years on indictment applies to failing to comply with a release order under section 145(5), with summary conviction also available. In practice, the exact sentence depends on factors including the Crown’s election, the accused’s record, the facts proven in court, and any aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

The Highway Traffic Act counts carry their own penalties. Driving while suspended under section 53 carries a fine of $1,000 to $5,000 for a first offence, and $2,000 to $5,000 for subsequent offences, with up to six months in jail also available. Using a plate not authorized for the vehicle under section 12 can bring a fine of $100 to $1,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both, and the person’s licence or permit may also be suspended for up to six months. Failing to properly wear a seat belt under section 106 can lead to a fine of $200 to $1,000. These are provincial offences, not criminal charges, but they can still have significant consequences.

Impaired driving: safer choices on Thunder Bay roads

Police are again reminding drivers that impaired driving remains a major public-safety issue across Northwestern Ontario. Anyone who has been drinking or using drugs should not drive.

Safer options include arranging a designated driver, calling a friend or family member, using a taxi or ride service, taking public transit where available, or staying over until it is safe to travel.

In an emergency, suspected impaired driving should be reported to 911. Complaints involving impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made to OPP at 1-888-310-1122.