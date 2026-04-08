Thunder Bay CEDC promotes the city’s mining leadership at NWOPA Showcase 2026

Thunder Bay CEDC spotlights city’s mining leadership at NWOPA Showcase 2026

Thunder Bay’s role as the mining service and supply centre for Northwestern Ontario is on display this week as the Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission takes part in the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association Showcase 2026. The two-day event, running April 8 and 9 at the Valhalla Inn, brings together companies, prospectors, investors, suppliers and government partners tied to the region’s mining and exploration economy.

Showcase puts focus on Thunder Bay’s regional mining role

Marking 30 years of promoting mineral exploration in Northwestern Ontario, the NWOPA Showcase remains a key industry gathering for the sector. For Thunder Bay, the event offers another opportunity to reinforce the city’s place as a strategic hub for mining activity across the northwest.

The CEDC says it will use the event to connect with industry partners and highlight the advantages Thunder Bay offers to mining and exploration companies, including established supply and service firms, transportation links and access to skilled workers.

CEDC to promote investment and business supports

Throughout the showcase, the CEDC team will be meeting with attendees to outline the business supports available in Thunder Bay. Those supports include investment attraction services, business development resources and partnerships aimed at helping mining-related companies grow in the city and across the region.

“Thunder Bay continues to be the service and supply hub that powers mining and exploration across Northwestern Ontario,” says Jamie Taylor, CEO of the Thunder Bay CEDC. “Events like the NWOPA Showcase are an important opportunity to connect with industry leaders, highlight the strengths of our local businesses, and demonstrate how CEDC is helping drive long-term economic growth in our city and region.”

Why it matters for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

Mining remains a major economic driver across Northwestern Ontario, and Thunder Bay’s role often extends beyond the mine site itself. The city supports exploration and development through engineering, equipment, transportation, logistics, environmental services and professional expertise.

As exploration activity and mine development continue across the region, Thunder Bay stands to benefit from increased demand for local businesses, skilled labour and industrial services. Events such as the NWOPA Showcase also help strengthen links between junior explorers, major producers, Indigenous communities, contractors and public-sector partners.

CEDC invites attendees to connect at the event

The CEDC is inviting showcase attendees to visit its booth during the event to learn more about the partnerships, services and opportunities available within Thunder Bay’s mining ecosystem.