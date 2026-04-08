April 8, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Still in Winter’s Grip — But Spring Peeks Through by Friday

Old Man Winter is still very much in the driver’s seat across Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region this morning

Environment Canada has a Yellow Snowfall Warning in effect for Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog, warning of snow at times heavy, reduced visibility, and total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm before the system tapers off later today or this evening.

The good news is that the forecast does begin to soften after that, with sunny skies and 6°C expected Friday.

By NetNewsLedger Weather Desk

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday, April 8, conditions at Kenora Airport were squarely wintry: light snow, -3.0°C, pressure at 101.1 kPa and falling, humidity at 91 percent, southeast winds at 20 km/h gusting to 35 km/h, a wind chill of -9, and visibility of 16 km. It is not a blizzard scene, but it is the kind of damp, windy snow that can make a spring morning feel like January all over again.

Environment Canada’s detailed forecast says today’s snow should end this afternoon, followed by cloudy skies, with about 10 cm expected during the day. Winds from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 are expected to ease this afternoon, and the daytime high should reach 2°C. Even so, the warning makes clear that travel will likely be challenging and visibility may be reduced at times in heavier snow.

The Next Three Days

Tonight, Kenora turns from steady snow to a cloudy sky with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Winds shift around to the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening, and the low drops to -4°C, with a wind chill near -9 overnight.

Thursday, April 9 still carries a lingering winter edge, with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Winds remain from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before easing late in the morning. The high reaches 2°C, and the morning wind chill will sit near -10. Thursday night turns clear with a low of -6°C.

Then comes the change many people will welcome. Friday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 6°C, followed by a clear night and a low of -2°C. Saturday stays bright with sunny skies and a high of 8°C. By Sunday, the forecast shifts more fully toward spring, with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 11°C.

Travel Outlook

The warning language is direct: travel will likely be challenging, and roads and walkways will likely be difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. That means anyone heading around Kenora, west toward the Manitoba boundary, or around the Lake of the Woods area should expect changing road conditions through today, especially before the snow winds down later this afternoon or evening.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is still a full winter-clothing day. A warm insulated coat, gloves, hat, scarf, and winter boots are the right call this morning, especially with wet snow and gusty winds in the mix. By Friday afternoon, lighter outerwear will probably feel more comfortable, but for today and tonight, winter gear is still the smart choice. That recommendation is based on the official forecast of accumulating snow, gusty winds, and wind chills below the air temperature.

Weather Trivia

This is a classic northwestern Ontario spring battle: strong April sun and milder air try to push in, but late-season systems can still deliver warning-level snow before losing their grip a day or two later. That is exactly what this forecast shows — a stormy Wednesday, lingering flurries Thursday, and a much more spring-like turn by Friday and the weekend. This is an inference based on Environment Canada’s warning and multi-day forecast.

Overview

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather update for April 8, 2026: a Yellow Snowfall Warning remains in effect with 15 to 25 cm of snow, difficult travel today, and a sunnier spring-like turn by Friday.