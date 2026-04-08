April 8, 2026: Geraldton, Greenstone and Highway 11 Stay in Winter’s Grip Under Yellow Snowfall Warning

Old Man Winter is still hanging on across the Highway 11 corridor in northern Ontario. Environment Canada has a Yellow Snowfall Warning in effect for Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat, calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow, reduced visibility in heavier bursts, and challenging travel through today and into the overnight period.

Environment Canada says conditions can deteriorate quickly, so anyone travelling in the region should allow extra time and expect changing road conditions.

By NetNewsLedger Weather Desk

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:12 AM EDT Wednesday, April 8, Geraldton was reporting light snow, a temperature of -4.5°C, humidity at 80 percent, east wind at 4 km/h, a wind chill of -6, and visibility of 16 km. Pressure was 102.3 kPa. It is a cold, wintry start, and the light snow already on the ground fits the broader warning picture for the region.

Environment Canada’s detailed forecast says today will stay snowy, with 10 to 15 cm expected, winds becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning, and a high near 0°C. The agency warns visibility will likely be reduced at times in heavy snow, with roads and walkways becoming difficult to navigate.

Highway 11 Travel Outlook

For Highway 11 travellers, this is a day to stay weather-aware. Environment Canada says travel will likely be challenging and advises people to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. That makes the Highway 11 stretch through the Geraldton–Longlac area one to watch closely today, especially as snowfall builds and winds increase.

Ontario 511 is a useful check before leaving. The service provides up-to-date highway information including construction, collisions, road closures, camera views, and other travel tools, and its app also includes snow-plow information.

The Next Three Days

Tonight: Snow is expected to continue, then end after midnight, followed by cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Another 5 cm is forecast, with wind shifting from southeast 20 km/h to west 20 before morning. The low will be -2°C, with a wind chill near -7 overnight.

Thursday, April 9: The storm weakens, but winter does not leave entirely. Thursday stays cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. Winds turn northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, and the high reaches 3°C. Thursday night stays cloudy with a low of -6°C.

Friday, April 10: Conditions settle down. Friday is forecast to be cloudy with a high of 4°C, followed by a clear nightand a low of -7°C. By Saturday, sunshine returns with a high near 8°C, and Sunday trends milder with periods of rainand a high of 7°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today still calls for full winter gear. A warm insulated coat, gloves, hat, scarf, and winter boots are the right choice, especially with snow, gusty winds, and slippery surfaces likely. If you need to shovel, Environment Canada advises taking frequent breaks and avoiding strain, since heavier spring snow can be tiring to move.

Weather Trivia

This is a classic northern Ontario spring tug-of-war. Early April can deliver sunshine one day and warning-level snow the next, especially along inland highway corridors where cold air hangs on longer. That is why the region can feel locked in winter midweek, then edge back toward spring by the weekend. This is an inference based on the current multi-day forecast trend.

Weather Overview

Geraldton, Greenstone and Highway 11 weather update for April 8, 2026: a Yellow Snowfall Warning is in effect with 10 to 15 cm of snow expected, reduced visibility, and difficult travel conditions across the region.