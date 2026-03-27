Ontario Budget 2026 draws NDP backlash as Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario weigh local impacts

Ontario Budget 2026 draws NDP failing grade as Northwestern Ontario weighs the local stakes

The Ford government’s 2026 Ontario budget has opened a sharp new fight at Queen’s Park. The province says the plan will protect workers and families through tariffs and economic uncertainty; the Ontario NDP says it fails on affordability, housing, health care, education and jobs. In Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario, that argument is not abstract: the budget touches primary care, northern infrastructure, forestry, critical minerals and local manufacturing work.

Government pitches protection; opposition says priorities are upside down

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy’s 2026 budget centres on tax relief and large capital spending. Key measures include a temporary full rebate of the provincial portion of the HST on eligible new homes, a cut to the small business corporate income tax rate from 3.2 per cent to 2.2 per cent effective July 1, 2026, and a 10-year capital plan worth more than $210 billion. The fiscal plan projects a $12.3-billion deficit for 2025-26, followed by deficits of $13.8 billion in 2026-27 and $6.1 billion in 2027-28 before a planned $0.6-billion surplus in 2028-29.

The NDP is framing those choices very differently. In material released Thursday, Leader Marit Stiles and shadow finance minister Jessica Bell gave the budget an F, saying it offers no meaningful relief on rent or groceries and fails to fix staffing shortages or build affordable homes. Bell said the party’s review shows nearly $150 million less for education, $69 million less for colleges and universities, $347 million less for housing, and $486 million less for job creation and training.

That dispute matters because the government is also pointing to spending increases in the same broad areas the opposition says are being shortchanged. The budget says program expense in 2025-26 is $6.1 billion higher than forecast in last year’s budget, mainly because of spending in health, postsecondary education, social services and justice, and it says a new postsecondary funding model will add $6.4 billion over four years. Part of the political fight, then, is not only about priorities but about which comparisons and baselines each side is using.

What stands out for Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario

For Thunder Bay, one of the clearest direct budget links is manufacturing. The province says its support for new Ontario-made Line 2 subway cars will back 946 jobs, including 240 at Alstom in Thunder Bay. In a city where industrial work and public procurement still carry real economic weight, that is a tangible local line in the budget.

Health care is another file with immediate regional relevance. The budget expands the province’s four-year Primary Care Action Plan to $3.4 billion and says Port Arthur Health Centre’s new family health team in Thunder Bay had connected 7,400 patients as of December 2025. It also says Ontario Learn and Stay Grant funding has invested more than $54 million in the North to help train nearly 4,000 future health workers, an important point for a region that has struggled for years with recruitment and retention.

On the economic side, the budget continues to lean hard into Northern Ontario resource development. It extends the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund with $15 million a year, boosts the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund by $100 million over two years to a total of $600 million annually, and continues programs tied to critical minerals and the Ring of Fire. The government says construction on all-season Ring of Fire roads is planned to start in June 2026, supported by agreements with three First Nations, while its refreshed critical minerals push stresses Indigenous partnership, faster permitting and more domestic processing.

That mix could bring opportunity and tension at the same time. For Northwestern Ontario, more mining and road work can mean contracts, freight movement and spin-off business for communities and suppliers, while forestry measures such as the Forest Biomass Program remain relevant to mills and wood-products operators facing U.S. trade pressure.

But the region will judge this budget by everyday results: whether primary care improves, whether training leads to jobs, and whether new investment reaches communities faster than costs keep rising in a province where Ontario’s unemployment rate hit 7.6 per cent in February.

The bigger political test

The broader question is whether Budget 2026 feels different to households outside the Greater Toronto Area. The budget contains provincewide measures on home-buying tax relief and small-business taxation, but some of its most visible commuter savings and tourism bets — including the extended One Fare program in the GTHA and the Destination Niagara strategy — are centred in southern Ontario. That is one reason the NDP attack may land in places such as Thunder Bay, where voters often measure budgets less by headline announcements and more by hospital access, school supports, road conditions, housing supply and stable work.

For now, the Ford government is betting that tax relief, northern resource development, infrastructure and targeted service investments will look like a credible answer to tariff risk and a softer labour market. The opposition is betting Ontarians will see the same budget as a document that misses the daily pressures of rent, groceries and overstretched public services. In Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the verdict will depend less on Queen’s Park branding than on whether promised jobs, doctors, roads and housing actually show up.