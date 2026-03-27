March 27, 2026: Thunder Bay Starts Cold at -10°C With No Alerts, Flurries Possible Later Today

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is waking up to a colder start on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies, a nippy wind chill, however no active weather alerts are in effect.

Environment Canada’s latest forecast points to a mainly quiet day overall, although there is still a 30 percent chance of flurries as colder air hangs over the city.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, conditions were mostly cloudy with a temperature of -10.2°C. Winds were from the south-southwest at 8 km/h, creating a wind chill of -15. Humidity was 63 percent, barometric pressure was 103.0 kPa and rising, and visibility was 24 km.

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning and afternoon. Winds will become northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, late this morning. The high is expected to reach -4°C, but it will feel closer to -20 this morning and around -10 this afternoon because of the wind chill.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with clearing after midnight. West winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will become light overnight. The low will drop to -14°C, with the wind chill near -18 by early Saturday.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and cloud, with periods of light snow beginning late in the morning. The high should reach 0°C, although the day will start with a wind chill near -20 before improving to about -5 in the afternoon. Saturday night turns clear with a low of -10°C.

Sunday looks calmer, with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2°C, followed by a clear night and a low of -5°C. Monday stays sunny with a high of 1°C, then cloudy periods and a 30 percent chance of flurries return Monday night.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday is still a full winter-clothing day. A warm coat, gloves, and a hat are a good idea this morning, especially with the wind chill sitting in the minus teens. Saturday will also call for winter layers and boots, particularly with light snow returning late in the morning. Sunday should feel more comfortable, but early and late-day temperatures will still be cold enough for layered clothing.

Weather Trivia

Environment Canada lists Thunder Bay’s normals for this date at 4°C for the daytime high and -7°C for the overnight low. Friday’s forecast high of -4°C is well below seasonal, and the city now has more than 12 hours of daylight, with sunrise at 7:46 AM and sunset at 8:20 PM.

Summary

Thunder Bay weather for March 27, 2026: the city starts the day at -10°C under mostly cloudy skies with no alerts in effect, a chance of flurries today, light snow on Saturday, and a warmer and calmer Sunday ahead.