March 27, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Wake Up to a Cold Start

KENORA – WEATHER – It is a sharp and wintry start to Friday across Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region, with both forecast pages showing no alerts in effect this morning. The bigger story is the cold: Kenora began the day at -14°Cwith a wind chill of -20, while Lake of the Woods was a touch milder but still deep in winter territory.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 7:16 AM CDT, Kenora Airport was reporting partly cloudy skies, a temperature of -14.0°C, pressure at 103.5 kPa and rising, humidity at 80 percent, and west wind at 9 km/h, creating a wind chill of -20. Visibility was a good 24 km, but it was still a hard, cold start by any standard.

Out on Lake of the Woods, the Royal Island observation at 7:00 AM CDT showed -12.5°C, with pressure at 103.6 kPa and rising, humidity at 81 percent, and a west-northwest wind at 13 km/h producing a wind chill of -19. The station listed the condition as not observed, but the numbers still point to a cold and stable morning over the lake.

For the rest of Friday, Kenora is forecast to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will increase, becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning, and the high will only reach -7°C. At Lake of the Woods Provincial Park, the forecast is similar but slightly milder, with mainly cloudy skies, a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning, and a high near -5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight looks quieter. Kenora is forecast for a few clouds and a low of -13°C, with a wind chill near -18. Lake of the Woods is also expected to turn clear, with the same -13°C low and similar wind-chill values.

Saturday brings the next weather change. Kenora is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of light snow in the morning and early afternoon, along with a high of +3°C. Lake of the Woods is on nearly the same track, but slightly warmer, with a high of +4°C before skies clear Saturday night.

Sunday settles down again with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of +2°C for both Kenora and Lake of the Woods. Into early next week, both forecasts stay near the seasonal mark, with highs around +2°C Monday, then a shift to cloudier conditions and a 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers by Tuesday.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Friday still calls for full winter gear. A warm coat, gloves, hat, and insulated boots are the smart choice, especially with wind chills near -20 this morning. Saturday will feel more springlike by afternoon, but the light-snow risk means waterproof footwear is still a good idea around Kenora and along the lakeshore.

Weather Trivia

Environment Canada lists the normals for both Kenora and Lake of the Woods at 4°C for the daytime high and -7°C for the overnight low at this point in late March. Sunrise is around 7:06 to 7:07 AM CDT, and sunset is about 7:42 PM CDT, so the region now has roughly 12 and a half hours of daylight even if it still feels like winter at daybreak.

Overview

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for March 27, 2026: a bitterly cold start with no alerts in effect, a few flurries possible today, then a milder Saturday with light snow chances and highs above freezing.