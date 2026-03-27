From Startup to Global iGaming Ecosystem: Soft2Bet’s Growth Story

Soft2Bet: Creation Story – from Startup to Global Technology Platform

Soft2Bet is among the dynamically developing companies in the iGaming industry that has managed to evolve from a startup to a global technology provider in a short period of time. By examining the key stages of evolution, one can trace the entire journey from implementing the first platform solutions, entering various markets, to creating innovative solutions such as MEGA and launching the Soft2Bet Invest. To form its own ecosystem, the company leveraged modern technologies, flexible architecture, and strategic thinking.

Changing the Approach to Creating Gaming Platforms

Over the past decade, the iGaming industry has undergone a massive transformation, evolving from a niche segment of online entertainment into a popular and one of the largest technology sectors. This happened due to the active development of mobile technologies, implementation of innovative solutions (such as gamification, AI, personalized user experience). All these solutions are considered standards for operators who want to enter the global market.

Against the backdrop of such rapid changes, Soft2Bet emerged, which was launched in 2016 as a startup. Initially, the company’s main focus was on creating flexible platform solutions for operators in the iGaming industry. To redefine the standard approach to developing gaming solutions, the team focused on creating turnkey solutions, applying innovative methods to enhance user experience, including proprietary gamification mechanics. Subsequently, these mechanics would become a key element of Soft2Bet’s product strategy.

Today, Soft2Bet is a leading global iGaming technology company, delivering cutting-edge turnkey solutions for providers and innovative products and services for online gaming and sports betting operators worldwide. The company operates under 22 licenses in 12 jurisdictions, developing in several directions simultaneously: both B2B and B2C. As a result, it manages to provide scalable, localized solutions for various markets, operating in different countries while complying with their requirements and current conditions.

The Beginning: Soft2Bet as a Startup

At the time of Soft2Bet’s entry into the market, iGaming was dominated by a large number of technically limited platforms. The main reason was that many operators used outdated solutions or utilized various products from different providers. This approach somewhat complicated integration and future business scaling.

Among the most common problems operators faced were:

insufficient flexibility;

limited customization;

difficulties entering markets.

The demand for comprehensive platform solutions increased.

The Main Idea at Startup Launch

When launching the startup, the main idea was to create a technologically adaptive platform that would meet all innovations and requirements. At the same time, such a platform had to be oriented toward future scalability. For this reason, from the first days of its existence, the company was built and developed as a tech-driven business, in which key elements included:

architectural flexibility;

ability to adapt to various markets in the future.

Initially, the startup development strategy included developing solutions in which the team managed to combine several core areas: gamification tools, payment integrations, CRM, and gaming platform.

The First Years of Operation

Soft2Bet as a startup began with launching its own B2C brands, which became an effective practical base for testing its infrastructure. These were various technologies and business models. This approach allowed the company to work through future processes of entering markets to eliminate the probability of a huge number of errors and unforeseen problems.

At the same time, Soft2Bet as a startup managed to create internal expertise, forming teams of professionals, in which each department was responsible for performing a specific list of tasks (for example, product development, compliance, operational management). Thanks to the chosen direction, the company successfully went through the thorny path from a small startup to an international solution provider in the iGaming industry.

Transformation into a New Generation Technology Platform

Gradually developing, Soft2Bet abandoned simple technological solutions and the monolithic approach in favor of an adaptable microservice infrastructure. This architecture was oriented toward scalability and flexibility in operation. Thanks to high performance and the ability to operate in different markets without the mandatory need to change the basic structure of the product, this approach simplifies the future process of expanding functionality. In addition to integrating new components, it is possible to optimize all other processes in real time, which is especially useful for operators.

For full-fledged interfaces and future interaction with external systems, Soft2Bet implemented API-first principles. As a result, the integration procedure for third-party services was simplified: payment gateways, analytical tools, game providers, and more. In monolithic solutions, even the slightest changes affect the entire platform, while modern architecture helps operators adapt much faster to the requirements of any jurisdiction.

Portfolio Expansion

Gradually, Soft2Bet transitioned from launching several experimental brands to forming a full-fledged ecosystem. This system concentrates multiple live platforms, online casinos, and betting services. As a result, the platform provides simultaneous support for multiple brands from a single back office, making it easy to manage multi-brand projects. Operators receive a high level of operational flexibility for different player segments and entering different markets.

There is no need to spend a large amount of time and resources on creating separate infrastructure for each new project. Applying this approach allowed the company to transform from an ordinary startup into an attractive solution for a huge number of operators who value localization support, namely:

language settings;

payment methods;

compliance.

All this simplifies operators’ entry into new markets with the goal of conquering other jurisdictions while accounting for their requirements.

Entry into International Markets and Obtaining Licenses

Platform development was directly linked to the goal of gradually expanding geography and entering new markets in the EU and Scandinavia, obtaining licenses in Sweden and Denmark. All this contributed to the active launch of localized versions of brands that were initially adapted to the list of all market requirements.

Soft2Bet also does not refuse flexible solutions for localization of UX/UI, support for various language versions, currencies, payment methods taking into account a specific region. After all, it is precisely such conditions that are called the main factor for launching in different countries.

Licenses

Obtaining the first licenses in Europe is not just a formality, but a strategic decision thanks to which a startup like Soft2Bet gained access to major markets.

This means that compliance with all rules and procedures was carried out from the first stage of platform development through to its full operation. Therefore, operators have the opportunity to protect the interests of their players, ensure a high level of security, and meet AML/KYC requirements.

Thanks to this strategy it was possible to prove that the Soft2Bet platform can function in highly competitive markets where there are lists of all kinds of requirements not only for technological infrastructure but also for operational activities.

Building a Reputation as a Reliable Provider

Soft2Bet’s international recognition is directly linked to compliance with security standards and requirements. By obtaining licenses in various jurisdictions, the company confirms its ability to protect players, comply with financial requirements, and operate in accordance with the best international security practices.

Soft2Bet has not ceased striving for high standards in the iGaming industry, joining organizations such as the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) and others. As a result, a comprehensive approach to security issues, compliance with AML/KYC requirements, compliance partnerships, and participation in international organizations have created for Soft2Bet a solid reputation as a reliable and provider of iGaming solutions at the international level.

MEGA – Revolutionary Gamification System that Changed the Industry

In the iGaming industry, operators continuously develop new approaches to improve player engagement and interaction. Traditional mechanics no longer provide the same level of effectiveness, which has led to a shift towards more personalized and interactive user experiences. Therefore, there arose a need for a new solution, which became Soft2Bet’s product – MEGA (Motivational Engineering Gaming Application). Here, the main focus is on deep player motivation through gamification and personalization capabilities.

MEGA helped solve the problem related to the lack of flexible tools to successfully combine adaptive engagement scenarios, a reward system, and individual motivation that was built into the user gaming journey.

MEGA Architecture and Interfaces

An important key feature of MEGA is modular architecture and fairly simple integration. After all, connection to the operator’s platform is carried out through a single API, which means one can count on a quick launch and further process of scaling all gamification functions.

The platform offers many visual and behavioral elements:

progress bars and various levels;

rewards, achievements;

avatars, collectible elements;

dynamic scenarios of missions and different events.

Thanks to this approach, the standard gaming experience rises to a completely different level, offering players a more attractive process with maximum immersion. As a result, the player receives a specific task and goal, and for engagement receives appropriate rewards.

MEGA’s Role in Improving Platform Metrics

MEGA’s effectiveness has been repeatedly proven in practice through obtaining relevant data.

For example, operators who used MEGA functionality for their own purposes recorded significant improvement in key business metrics, among which:

growth in activity time on the platform up to x4;

increase in NGR (net gaming revenue) by +65%;

growth in average revenue per user (ARPU) by +45%.

Obtaining these results is directly related to the ability to use relevant data on player behavior. This approach helped create gamification scenarios that were adapted to specific player segments, contributing to their retention and repeat visits.

MEGA’s Impact on Soft2Bet’s Positioning

MEGA is regarded as one of the company’s key elements, through which Soft2Bet has managed to establish its image on the international stage.

The system has been repeatedly recognized at international awards, receiving various industry awards, participating in nominations:

In 2024, MEGA was recognized as “Unique Selling Point” at SiGMA Europe Awards – for the uniqueness of an innovative solution in the industry.

In 2025 Soft2Bet won the Innovation in Casino Entertainment award at the SBC Awards 2025 for its MEGA solution, recognising the product’s impact on player experience.

MEGA was shortlisted for Global Gaming Awards Americas 2025 in the Product Innovation of the Year category.

At the Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025, the “Product Launch of the Year” award was also won – recognising Soft2Bet’s MEGA, a unique gamification solution.

Development of B2B and B2C Directions: Strategic Growth Model

Soft2Bet’s development from a startup into a company was carried out using a perfectly balanced strategy, according to which B2B and B2C directions not only exist but create mutual synergy.

B2B as the Foundation for Scaling

Today, Soft2Bet provides ready-made turnkey B2B technology solutions for operators in the iGaming industry. Operators receive access to a full stack of platform services: from software infrastructure to integration of game providers, payment solutions, and CRM mechanics. Therefore, partners have the opportunity to launch their brands in markets.

Strengthening B2B capabilities occurs through partnerships with technology companies that are responsible for expanding the platform’s functionality and strengthening interesting offers for operators.

The company became a two-time winner at the EGR Europe Awards 2026, reflecting Soft2Bet’s philosophy of building its core infrastructure in-house.

The Synergy Effect

Thanks to Soft2Bet’s unique approach, both directions can strengthen each other. The company is working on testing new features, enhancing the user experience, and developing a suite of gamification mechanisms that can be integrated into a B2B package for operators.

The synergy effect is also strengthened through innovative solutions, among which the MEGA gamification system deserves special attention. After all, this system was created within the framework of B2C experiments and offered to B2B partners as an independent product. Such a product can enhance player retention, increase the number of repeat visits, and ARPU on their own brands.

Therefore, the mutual influence of B2B and B2C directions led to an accelerated process of implementing innovative solutions and increasing Soft2Bet’s as a technology platform. Partners can receive not only new, interesting products but also carry out their continuous update process, referring to real data and experience in various markets.

S2B Invest – Innovation Fund

Soft2Bet pays attention not only to the development of its own technological solutions but also focuses on forming an innovation ecosystem in the modern iGaming industry. It was precisely this goal that the company pursued when launching such a strategic investment tool as Soft2Bet Invest. The fund’s main focus was directed toward supporting technology startups and companies with high potential for growth and development.

Prerequisites for Fund Creation

The development of the iGaming industry is closely linked to evolving user expectations and the growing need for new products that offer more advanced technological and behavioural solutions. To support innovative solutions, Soft2Bet decided to create a separate investment fund for those planning to use advanced technologies in iGaming and casual gaming.

Soft2Bet Invest is an investment fund with a clear mission: to support innovative industry solutions that extend beyond a single company. This is related to the need to develop a full-fledged ecosystem of technological solutions.

The fund’s official launch took place in 2024. The activity fully reflects Soft2Bet’s strategic position. Moreover, not only as a technology provider but also as a reliable partner for startups and innovative teams.

Main Goals and Activity Directions of S2B Invest

Soft2Bet Invest’s list of key tasks includes:

Support for new iGaming and casual gaming projects. This list also includes startups and companies that are at the growth stage and active self-development.

Investments in AI, gamification, R&D, and infrastructure tools.

Encouraging entrepreneurial activity, developing companies working on creating future technologies in the online entertainment industry.

The fund’s total volume is approximately €50 million.

Soft2Bet Invest’s Impact on the Market

In 2024, the fund at SiGMA East Europe received the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024” award, thanks to which it was possible to confirm its significant contribution to the development of the iGaming industry. Moreover, such development became possible due to constant comprehensive support, regular investment, and mentoring of startups and technology teams.

Soft2Bet Invest led to the possibility of creating a unified ecosystem of innovative products around Soft2Bet.

In addition to the results and advantages mentioned above, it is also worth noting that the investment fund contributes to the growth in the number of innovative products within the industry. It is possible to prepare the necessary foundation for future partnerships between developers, businessmen, and major technology players in the modern online entertainment market.

The Company’s Innovation Culture: How Soft2Bet is Building the Future of iGaming

At Soft2Bet, there are many growth and development factors, one of which is a well-formed innovation culture. In this culture, technology, data, and flexible architecture are not separate tools but are considered as a comprehensive foundation for a reliable business model.

Approach to Scaling and Flexibility

Soft2Bet’s technology strategy is directly linked to flexibility and scalability, which are possible with well-thought-out development processes combined with modern architecture.

Using microservice architecture capabilities, it is possible to achieve the following important goals:

Update individual system elements independently of each other. Quickly implement a new set of features without stopping the entire platform’s operation. Scale the load as the business grows and develops.

All this led to the rapid launch of a large number of new brands, the ability to enter new markets, and do so without performing a radical restructuring of the entire system. Additionally, real-time monitoring and rapid scaling are possible considering increased traffic and number of players.

An integral part of the company’s innovation culture today is also the chosen approach to development. For example, the Soft2Bet team does not abandon the possibility of applying regular updates, rapid adaptation to changes, and the need to instantly respond to demands from new markets. To do this, the team of specialists uses a centralized data management system together with CRM, automation of all compliance processes, and flexible rule settings taking into account each jurisdiction’s features.

Achievements and Global Recognition of the Company

In a short period of its activity, Soft2Bet has successfully gone from a startup to a company that is called one of the drivers of innovation in the iGaming industry. Evidence of this is the active business development and international recognition from various professional communities.

Soft2Bet has received numerous industry awards for innovation in technology, user experience, and product solutions.

For example, in 2025 at Global Gaming Awards EMEA, the company received three key awards:

Executive of the Year; Platform Provider of the Year; Product Launch of the Year (for MEGA).

Soft2Bet was also recognised as ‘Platform Provider of the Year’ and ‘Innovator of the Year’ at the 2026 gaming awards.

Thanks to the awards received, the company once again confirmed the high level of its technological expertise.

The MEGA gamification system also received international recognition, which is called an important factor in the company’s successful operation. iGaming industry experts have repeatedly noted the system as an innovative solution that allows radically changing the approach to the player engagement process. As a result, MEGA is called not just part of the platform, but a separate and full-fledged product that helps create new standards for player interaction.

Thanks to the continuous process of implementing innovations and investments in modern technologies, Soft2Bet has gradually formed the image of a company that creates trends. After all, the team of specialists does not limit its activities exclusively to creating platforms. Additionally, completely new models are being implemented for even greater player engagement (for example, gamification capabilities, behavioral analytics, and more), developing investment initiatives (for example, the Soft2Bet Invest). All this allows gradually and confidently creating a full-fledged ecosystem of partnerships and technological solutions. It is precisely this list of approaches that helps the company maintain its leading positions, thereby having a direct impact on the development of the iGaming industry.

Conclusion

Soft2Bet demonstrates how a technology startup can transform into a key player and main competitor in the global iGaming market. Technology, strategic thinking, and flexible architecture capabilities played a key role in such formation.

No less important elements of the company’s evolution are also MEGA and Soft2Bet Invest. If MEGA set a new standard for gamification and player engagement, then Soft2Bet Invest helped the company step forward and go beyond its own platform, providing support for innovative solutions in the iGaming industry.

Therefore, Soft2Bet today is not just a platform, but a global technology ecosystem that continues to change the market. The company has a direct impact on the future, implementing even more innovations and new approaches to player interaction.





