807 Bulls & Barrels is headed to Dryden for a two-night showdown

DRYDEN – SPORTS – Ladies and gentlemen, mark it down — 807 Bulls & Barrels is officially coming to Dryden.

The dust is set to fly Sept. 4 and 5, 2026, at the Dryden & District Agricultural Society grounds, where fans can expect two nights of hard-charging action featuring elite bull riding and barrel racing.

This event is being staged in partnership with Crossfire Bullriding, Rocking W Productions and Bull Riders Canada, bringing together top-tier rodeo talent for what promises to be a high-energy weekend in Northwestern Ontario.

And this one is about more than what happens inside the arena. Organizers are planning a full weekend experience with beer gardens, a market and activities for all ages, making it an event built for rodeo fans, families and visitors alike.

Tickets are not available yet, but updates are expected. Sponsorship opportunities will be limited, and organizers are asking interested businesses or community partners to reach out by email for more information.

For questions, contact: 807bullsandbarrels@gmail.com

Dryden, get ready — the bulls, the barrels and the big rodeo atmosphere are on the way.