Electrical garage fire on Pine Street damages home, kills cat and prompts second alarm response

Electrical garage fire on Pine Street damages home, kills family cat

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue crews stopped a garage fire from spreading to a home on Pine Street late Thursday morning, but the blaze claimed the life of a family cat and caused smoke and heat damage inside the residence.

The fire response drew a significant deployment in a residential area of the city, underscoring how quickly a garage fire can threaten nearby living space and why early suppression and working smoke alarms remain critical for Thunder Bay homeowners.

Second alarm called as smoke poured from garage and breezeway

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to the 200 block of Pine Street at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the gable end vents of the home and garage, as well as the adjoining breezeway. A second alarm was called as firefighters moved quickly to control the fire.

Firefighters deployed three attack lines and quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant. That fast response prevented the fire from spreading further into the house.

Three dogs rescued, cat dies in fire

While crews were able to stop the flames before they fully extended into the home, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said enough heat and smoke entered the residence to cause damage.

A family cat died in the fire. Three dogs were rescued from the basement.

Electrical fire caused extensive garage damage

Initial investigation determined the fire was electrical in nature.

Fire officials said the blaze began in the garage, where it caused extensive damage before crews brought it under control.

Large response sent to scene

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said the response included six pumpers, an aerial ladder truck and a command vehicle.

The size of the response reflects the danger posed by structural fires in attached or closely connected spaces, where garages, breezeways and homes can allow heat and smoke to spread rapidly.

Fire Rescue urges residents to unplug unused devices

Following the fire, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminds residents to unplug unused devices in their homes and to ensure smoke detectors are working.