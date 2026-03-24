What Should You Know About Forever Chemicals in Tap Water?

No matter which part of the country you reside in, you believe your home is a heaven for you and your family. You don’t doubt its water quality either because its taste, smell, and appearance all seem good. Does it mean your water is safe to drink? Unfortunately, artificial substances, such as forever chemicals also known as PFAS, can persist undetected. These chemicals stay in your body and the environment. Many regions are suffering from poor water quality due to increasing PFAS contamination in water systems. If you don’t take appropriate action now, you risk your health, including hormone imbalances, liver damage, and cancer. Ingesting these synthetic chemicals in tiny amounts can also be harmful.

Ways to deal with PFAS in water

Whether you move to a new home or continue living in the same house, knowing the quality of your water supply is important. You can contact agencies like HQ Water Solutions for testing and water treatment solutions. Expert technicians check all entry and exit points of the water supply in your home to determine whether the water quality is satisfactory or has issues. If they find traces of PFAS, you will be alerted. Typically, service providers recommend two options: Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems and ion exchange systems. RO systems can eliminate up to 99% of contaminants from water by forcing it through a tight membrane while blocking PFAS and other unwanted substances. Ion exchange systems remove PFAS from water using specialized resins. They can also use carbon filters for better outcomes.

RO technology

As mentioned earlier, this specific filtration system can be trusted to remove a significant amount of PFAS from residential water. This purification method uses a semi-permeable membrane that separates water from contaminants, including both long- and short-chain PFAS. Because the membrane’s pore size is very small, it is highly efficient. How does it work? It creates pressure to force water through a semi-permeable membrane containing microscopic pores. These pores are so tight that PFAS molecules cannot pass through. Other contaminants, such as viruses, arsenic, salts, and nitrates, are also removed. These captured contaminants are then discharged as wastewater. To be precise, an RO system’s pre-filtration and post-filtration stages help ensure high water quality in your home. You can rely on this filtration technology for various reasons:

Higher removal rate of PFAS.

Efficient removal of other contaminants as well.

Suitable for countertop and under-sink models, as well as some whole-house systems.

Consistent performance throughout the year.

Ion exchange technology

This system uses specialized ion-exchange resins to remove synthetic chemicals from water by capturing them and exchanging them for other ions. The resins are carefully engineered to attract PFAS compounds. In this filtration method, water is passed through a bed of resin beads, where PFAS molecules are captured and removed. The success of this filtration method depends on several variables, including resin quality, contact time, and the type of PFAS present in the water. This system can help reduce PFAS, even in heavily contaminated water. You can rely on this specific water filtration technology for various reasons:

Suitable for high levels of contamination in water.

Cost-effective.

Ability to retain useful minerals in water.

Nevertheless, only technicians can suggest the best water treatment method for these issues. They will first inspect water quality and evaluate your expectations to determine what needs to be done.