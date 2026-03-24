Westfort – Home of Some of the Best Local Businesses in Thunder Bay

Westfort’s longtime local businesses show why Frederica Street still matters

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Westfort is one of those parts of Thunder Bay that still feels like a true neighbourhood business district. Along Frederica Street, locally owned stores and restaurants have given the area its identity for generations, and that matters because Westfort remains one of the clearest examples of how an older commercial strip can stay relevant through history, service and independent ownership.

Thunder Bay can be interesting in that Westfort perhaps more than any other neighbourhood in the city claims a real civic pride. That is far different than most other districts within the city.

The Westfort BIA describes the district as a close-knit community with businesses ranging from Frederica Street staples more than 100 years old to newer shops that keep the area active today.

Why Westfort still matters in Thunder Bay

Westfort’s commercial character did not happen by accident.

The district’s own history traces its roots to the Fort William town plot of 1859-60 and says growth accelerated after railway and industrial development concentrated along the lower Kaministiquia River, bringing rail yards, coal handling, grain elevators and machine shops. That history still matters locally:

Westfort remains a walkable south-side strip where people can shop, eat and run errands in one place, helping keep local dollars and local identity in Thunder Bay rather than losing both to chain retail alone.

J.B. Evans remains one of Westfort’s signature names

Any list of Westfort’s standouts has to begin with J.B. Evans. The business has been a family tradition in Thunder Bay since 1912, and that it is now a four-generation operation at its Frederica Street location.

In a city where small retailers face constant pressure from online shopping and national chains, J.B. Evans stands out because it shows that service, reputation and continuity can still keep an independent business at the centre of a neighbourhood.

Swartz Fine Fashions gives Westfort rare retail depth

Swartz Fine Fashions is another reason Westfort feels different from most neighbourhood shopping areas. The store has offered personalized service since 1906 from its Frederica Street address.

Along with J.B. Evans, it gives Westfort something many districts no longer have: legacy fashion retail that people still associate with quality service, special occasions and long family shopping traditions.

Janzen’s Pharmacy is part of the street’s long memory

Janzen’s adds another layer to Westfort’s identity because it blends everyday necessity with long local roots. The company celebrated 100 years of service in 2016 as a locally owned pharmacy, and its Westfort Village location remains on Frederica Street West. A business like that matters beyond retail alone. It helps keep Westfort practical, not just nostalgic, and reinforces the idea that a historic district stays strong when residents use it for ordinary, repeat visits as well as special purchases.

Mama Alfa’s Pizzeria belongs on any Westfort shortlist

Mama Alfa’s Pizzeria deserves a place among Westfort’s best-known local businesses because it has become one of the district’s recognizable dining names.

Tourism Thunder Bay lists the restaurant at 135 Frederica St. E., describing it as a Westfort staple for more than 30 years. That kind of staying power matters on a street like Frederica, where restaurants help do more than feed customers — they keep evening traffic in the neighbourhood and give people another reason to think of Westfort as a destination, not just a pass-through.

Westfort Foods helps keep the district useful every day

Not every standout business has to be more than a century old. Westfort Foods has been locally owned since 1998 according to the Thunder Bay Chamber directory, and that makes it a key part of the area’s everyday life.

The Chamber profile also ties the store to Westfort’s roots as a working-family district with its own busy downtown. That is an important part of why the area still works: a neighbourhood main street needs practical places people rely on every week, not just businesses they admire from a distance.

The Sal and Westfort Coney Island are woven into local routine

Westfort’s food identity is also shaped by restaurants that generations of Thunder Bay residents know by name. The Sal first opened in 1964 as a Greek family business and remains a flagship restaurant in the heart of Westfort Village.

Westfort Coney Island, meanwhile, was described by Northern Ontario Travel as having opened in 1950, with its longevity tied to its history, secret Coney sauce and loyal regulars. Together, those two restaurants help explain why Westfort feels lived-in and familiar: they are part of people’s habits, memories and family traditions, not simply part of the local dining inventory.

Black Cat Antiques and other independents add character that chains cannot

Westfort also benefits from smaller independents that deepen the district’s personality.

Black Cat Antiques has offered antiques and estate sales since 1993, while Bulk Zone has operated since 1989. Shops like these matter because they add variety and a sense of discovery to the street.

They also reinforce one of Westfort’s biggest strengths: it still feels like a place where browsing is part of the experience, and where the business mix reflects local character rather than a standard chain template.

Why these businesses matter to Thunder Bay now

What makes Westfort special is not one single store or restaurant. It is the mix: century-old clothiers, a longtime pharmacy, local restaurants, a neighbourhood grocer and specialty shops that still give the district its own rhythm.

For Thunder Bay, that has a real local lesson. Historic business areas survive when they remain useful, walkable and rooted in the community, and Westfort still checks all three boxes.

That is why so many of its locally owned businesses can fairly be called the best of the best — not because they are trendy, but because they have helped keep one of the city’s most distinctive neighbourhoods alive.

May that spirit remain as a part of Thunder Bay’s unique business heritage.