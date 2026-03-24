Sheehan, Sanderson lead PGA TOUR Americas Q-School as Canadians chase 2026 status

Sheehan, Sanderson come out swinging at first two PGA TOUR Americas Q-School stops

The race to lock down 2026 PGA TOUR Americas status is underway, and the first two qualifying sites delivered exactly what golf fans expect this time of year — low numbers, late charges and playoff drama. Patrick Sheehan topped the field in Dothan, Ala., while Calen Sanderson took medalist honours in Ocala, Fla., as the Tour begins to fill out its membership roster for next season.

For readers in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the story matters because PGA TOUR Americas remains one of the clearest pathways for Canadian players trying to climb the professional ladder. Thunder Bay was home to one of the more amazing player loved stops on the tour with The Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel.

Canadian Peyton Callens has already punched through at the first stage, and Calgary’s Brendan MacDougall is among the names to watch this week in Palm Springs.

First two Q-School sites set the tone for a pressure-packed spring

PGA TOUR Americas Qualifying School is being played at five sites this spring, with the top eight finishers at each stop earning 2026 membership, subject to the second reshuffle. Players finishing from ninth through 25th, including ties, earn conditional status.

The first two sites wrapped up March 20 in Dothan and Ocala, and both tournaments featured exactly the kind of tight margins that define Q-School golf. In Dothan, a three-for-one playoff decided the final exempt card. In Ocala, a four-for-three playoff settled the last spots inside the top eight.

Sheehan storms back in Dothan

Patrick Sheehan of Doylestown, Pa., was the story at RTJ Highland Oaks in Dothan. After opening with a 2-over 74, the Penn State alum flipped the tournament on its head with rounds of 67, 66 and 64 to finish at 17-under 271.

That gave the 25-year-old a two-shot win and medalist honours, along with a return to PGA TOUR Americas membership after making 10 starts on the circuit last season.

Maxwell Ford of Durham, N.C., finished second at 15-under 273, while Jake Hall took third at 14-under 274.

Canada also had a strong moment in Alabama. Peyton Callens tied for fourth at 12-under 276, securing membership for 2026 and giving Canadian golf fans an early name to follow through the season.

The top eight in Dothan were:

Patrick Sheehan, Maxwell Ford, Jake Hall, Jones Free, Peyton Callens, Connor Creasy, Jack Marcotte and Isaac Simmons. Simmons claimed the final spot by winning a three-for-one playoff.

Sanderson delivers in Ocala

Over at the Country Club of Ocala, Calen Sanderson showed poise beyond his years. The University of Notre Dame senior put together rounds of 67, 72, 69 and 67 to finish at 13-under 275, one shot clear of Hogan Ingram.

For Sanderson, the result was especially notable. The Newtown, Pa., golfer has not yet made a start on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit, but he now heads into 2026 with full status after a composed week under pressure.

Ingram finished second at 12-under 276, while Kyle Cottam was third at 10-under 278.

The final three automatic cards in Ocala were settled by playoff, with Felipe Álvarez of Colombia, Cooper Smith and Cole Anderson all surviving a four-for-three finish at 6-under 282. Andrew Morris missed out in that playoff and had to settle for conditional status.

What’s next this week

Attention now shifts to two more sites that began March 24.

In Sugar Land, Texas, the field is playing TPC Houston’s Pecan Course, where 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett headlines the notables. Also in the field are Denmark’s Gustav Frimodt and Mexico’s Isidro Benítez.

In Palm Springs, Calif., the spotlight includes Calgary’s Brendan MacDougall, who narrowly missed locking up 2026 PGA TOUR Americas membership through the 2025 points list. Also teeing it up are Mateo Fuenmayor, Ben Warian, Tee-K Kelly and John Young Kim.

The final Q-School stop goes March 31 to April 3 in San Jacinto, Calif., at Soboba Springs Golf Course.

Why it matters in Northwestern Ontario

For golf followers in Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario, PGA TOUR Americas is more than just another developmental tour. It is one of the main proving grounds for emerging Canadian pros trying to move toward the Korn Ferry Tour and eventually the PGA TOUR.

That makes performances like Callens’ in Dothan worth watching, and it gives added significance to Canadian entries such as MacDougall at this week’s Palm Springs qualifier. For young golfers in the region, Q-School is also a reminder of how thin the margins are in professional golf — one hot round, one playoff hole or one missed chance can shape an entire season.

With the 2026 season set to begin in April with back-to-back events in Brazil and Argentina, the urgency is already clear. Two sites are complete, two more are now in motion, and the chase for cards is fully on.