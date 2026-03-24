NDP says Northern highways need action, while Ford promises enforcement and upgrades

Northern highways need real action, not recycled promises, NDP says after Ford government highway pledge

Northern Ontario’s highway safety fight is back at Queen’s Park after the Ontario NDP wrapped a two-week tour along Highways 11 and 17 and argued the Ford government is again offering promises without enough detail on when major safety improvements will reach the road.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the issue is not abstract: when the corridor closes, supply chains stall, emergency travel is disrupted and communities can be left isolated.

Pressure grows after a winter of closures, fatalities and shutdowns

The NDP tour was launched March 3 with Marit Stiles and northern MPPs John Vanthof, Guy Bourgouin, Sol Mamakwa, Lise Vaugeois, Jamie West and France Gélinas travelling the Highway 11 and 17 corridor to hear from residents, workers and first responders about road safety. On March 23, the party said it was still pressing the government for answers on Highway 11 closures and fatalities after “two weeks on the ground” in northern communities.

In the material provided by the NDP, the party said northern families are still waiting for safe, reliable highways and want firm timelines, transparent funding and proof that the latest commitments will translate into visible work. The message from the opposition is that announcements alone will not fix long-standing safety problems on the North’s main east-west routes.

NetNewsLedger reporting has documented the scale of the problem

Recent NetNewsLedger coverage has laid out why the issue has become politically urgent. A review published Feb. 6 found at least five confirmed deaths and roughly 148 hours of documented closures from Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie between Nov. 1, 2025, and Jan. 31, 2026. That review included a fatal crash near Kakabeka Falls and a lengthy closure between Shabaqua and Upsala, both directly affecting Thunder Bay-area traffic and freight.

Pressure intensified again after a fatal five-vehicle collision west of Smooth Rock Falls on March 7 closed Highway 11 for nearly 19 hours.

NetNewsLedger reported that the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association said the crash underscored why highway safety remains a top issue for municipalities across Thunder Bay, Rainy River and Kenora districts.

NetNewsLedger has also pointed to a broader safety gap beyond pavement and policing. A March 1 report highlighted long cellphone dead zones from Kenora to Sault Ste. Marie, warning that drivers can lose the ability to call for help, share their location or even access Ontario 511 updates during closures and winter emergencies.

Thunder Bay and the Northwest are central to the debate

That local angle was central in the NDP material. Vaugeois argued that when Highway 11/17 shuts down, it does not only strand motorists — it also disrupts the regional economy. Her comments also renewed calls for tighter oversight of commercial driver training and stronger regulation of the trucking sector, a concern NetNewsLedger has raised before in reporting that urged tougher certification standards, inspections and enforcement for commercial vehicles using Northern Ontario highways.

For Thunder Bay, that matters because the Highway 11/17 corridor is both a daily regional route and a national trade link. NetNewsLedger has repeatedly noted that closures near Nipigon, Kakabeka Falls and Shabaqua can ripple far beyond one crash scene, affecting deliveries, tourism traffic, essential travel and access to services across the Northwest.

What the Progressive Conservative government is promising

The Ford government said last week it will increase transportation enforcement officers in Northern Ontario, expand truck enforcement blitzes between inspection stations and deploy two mobile inspection support units in spring 2026. The province also said it will launch procurement this spring to rebuild the Hearst truck inspection station and replace its weigh scale.

The government has also promised upgraded highway signage, new portable variable message signs to alert drivers to weather and closure conditions, and improvements to the northern rest-area network to create more year-round truck parking. That includes a planned service hub in Matheson intended to give more trucks a place to pull off safely during winter storms.

For Northwestern Ontario, the most closely watched pledge is the promise to advance preliminary design work to expand Highway 11/17 between Thunder Bay and Shabaqua, with a public meeting slated for spring 2026. The province says the broader work is part of nearly $583 million in Northern Highways Program funding in 2025-26, including about $102 million for expansion projects, and says Highway 11 and 17 winter clearing standards now call for bare pavement within 12 hours after a storm ends.

The political test now is delivery

The gap between the two sides is no longer about whether Highway 11 and 17 are lifelines. Both Queen’s Park and northern critics agree on that. The dispute is over whether the province’s latest package amounts to a meaningful shift toward safer highways, or another cycle of enforcement promises and design work without the kind of sustained construction timetable many northern residents, municipal leaders and industry groups have been demanding.

For Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, that distinction is the story. Enforcement blitzes and better signs may help in the short term, but the region is still looking for long-term answers on divided highway standards, winter reliability, trucking oversight and emergency connectivity. After a winter marked by deaths, closures and repeated economic disruption, northern voters are likely to judge the Ford government less by what it has promised than by what actually gets built.