March 24, 2026: Kenora and Lake of the Woods Wake Up to Freezing Fog and Low Visibility

KENORA – WEATHER REPORT – It is a cold and murky start to the day across Kenora and the Lake of the Woods region, where freezing fog is the main weather story this morning. At daybreak, visibility was sharply reduced, making for tricky early travel even though brighter conditions are expected to develop later today.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Kenora was reporting freezing fog with a temperature of -6.5°C, rounded to -7°C on the forecast page. Humidity was sitting at 96 percent, with north winds at 10 km/h creating a wind chill of -11.

The biggest concern this morning is visibility. It was down to just 0.4 km, a sign that motorists and anyone heading out early should be prepared for sudden reductions in sightlines. Barometric pressure was 102.6 kPa and rising, suggesting more stable conditions as the morning moves along.

Environment Canada’s forecast says fog patches should dissipate this morning, with the day improving to a mix of sun and cloud and a high of +1°C. Winds will stay fairly light, up to 15 km/h, although it will still feel colder through the morning with a wind chill near -12.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Tonight, skies will become cloudy, and periods of snow are expected to begin near midnight. About 2 cm of snow is forecast, with winds becoming northeast at 20 km/h before morning. The overnight low will be -4°C, with a wind chill near -10.

Wednesday, March 25 stays unsettled. Periods of snow are expected through much of the day before ending late in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies. Another 2 cm of snow is forecast, with a high of 0°C. Morning wind chill values will sit near -10.

Wednesday night brings more periods of snow and a low of -10°C.

Looking ahead, Thursday cools down again with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a high of -5°C, followed by a clear and much colder night at -18°C. Friday stays sunny but chilly at -4°C, while the weekend looks brighter and gradually milder, with sunshine and highs recovering to 0°C Saturday and 5°C Sunday.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is a full winter-layer morning. A warm coat, gloves, and hat are a smart choice, especially with the wind chill and freezing fog. Drivers should also be ready for low-visibility patches early in the day. For tonight and Wednesday, waterproof footwear will be useful again as fresh snow moves back into the region.

Weather Trivia

Freezing fog can be one of the sneakiest travel hazards in northwestern Ontario. Even when snowfall is light or absent, freezing fog can coat roads, vehicles, docks, and trees with a thin layer of ice while also cutting visibility dramatically. It is one of those conditions that can make a quiet-looking morning more hazardous than it first appears.

Synopsis

Kenora and Lake of the Woods weather for March 24, 2026: freezing fog and low visibility start the day before a mix of sun and cloud, with snow returning tonight and Wednesday.