Primavera Online School Earns “Highly Performing” Rating from Arizona State Board of Education

The Arizona State Board of Education has officially designated Primavera Online School as a “highly performing” institution, issuing the Chandler-based charter school a B letter grade for the 2024-2025 school year. The decision, approved during the Board’s January 26, 2026 public meeting, marks another milestone for one of Arizona’s most widely attended online schools.

The grade reflects a comprehensive review of student performance data and accountability calculations conducted by state education officials. For Primavera, which has spent more than two decades serving students who often face obstacles to traditional schooling, the rating is both a validation of its academic model and a signal to the broader education community that online learning can meet rigorous state standards.

Retrospective Review of Academic Standing

Alongside the 2024-2025 grade, the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) conducted a retrospective review of Primavera’s academic performance covering the 2022, 2023, and 2024 school years. The review evaluated the school’s outcomes under the performance standards specifically designed for alternative schools, a framework that accounts for the unique challenges faced by the students these institutions typically serve.

Under that assessment, the ADE determined that Primavera’s academic performance during each of those years would have warranted letter grades of at least a C, placing the school within the state’s definition of a performing institution throughout that entire period. Taken together, the findings paint a picture of a school that has consistently delivered on its mission, even during years when its standing under a different accountability framework was less clear-cut.

The distinction between alternative and traditional school standards is important. Primavera enrolls a student population that looks very different from that of a conventional brick-and-mortar school. Many of its students arrive credit-deficient, are balancing jobs or family obligations alongside their coursework, have experienced housing instability, or have struggled to succeed in a traditional classroom setting for any number of reasons. Evaluating such a school against the same benchmarks used for schools serving largely different populations tells an incomplete story, and state officials now appear to agree.

A School Built for Students Who Need a Different Path

Primavera was founded on September 10, 2001, by Damian Creamer, who was driven by the belief that every child deserves access to a quality education, regardless of their circumstances. The school opened as a center with just 35 students. By 2003, it had received state approval to operate as a fully online institution, and from there, it grew steadily into what it is today: one of the largest high schools in Arizona and a nationally recognized model for online K-12 education.

Over its 25-year history, Primavera has educated more than 300,000 Arizona students. It now serves students in grades K-12 and offers enrollment options ranging from full-time to part-time, as well as homeschool support, credit recovery, and vocational pathways. The school is tuition-free, publicly funded as a charter school, and open to any Arizona resident aged 5 to 21.

At the core of Primavera’s academic program is a curriculum developed in partnership with StrongMind, an education technology company that Creamer founded specifically to support Primavera’s mission. StrongMind has developed award-winning digital courseware that has been central to Primavera’s growth and its ability to deliver a personalized, entirely online learning experience. Student satisfaction data reflects the strength of the platform: 93 percent of students report that technology helped them learn their course material, 95 percent found lessons well-organized and easy to follow, and 93 percent said they were highly satisfied with their overall learning experience.

What Sets Primavera Apart

One of Primavera’s defining characteristics is its flexibility. Because the school operates entirely online, students are not bound by a traditional school schedule. This matters enormously for the populations Primavera serves. A student who works evenings to help support their family, a young athlete whose training and competition schedule makes attending a school impractical, or a student dealing with medical challenges or housing instability can all access Primavera’s courses on a schedule that fits their lives.

The school is led by Executive Director Jessica Pagoulatos, who holds two master’s degrees from Arizona State University in Curriculum and Instruction and Educational Leadership. Pagoulatos has emphasized a philosophy centered on ensuring every student has a caring adult in their corner, someone who helps them identify their strengths and find a path forward. That ethos is reflected in how Primavera’s teachers describe their roles. As history teacher Mr. Luis Barbosa put it, Primavera is a no-judgment zone where the staff never gives up on students.

The academic team is rounded out by Director of Academics Todd Crockett, a longtime Primavera educator who has been with the school since 2005, and K-8 Director of Academics Vanessa Threat, whose own background growing up in a low-income household shaped her commitment to educational equity and her belief in the power of access to quality schooling.

Beyond academics, Primavera has invested in building a genuine school community despite its fully online format. Students can participate in a wide range of clubs, including Student Government, National Honor Society, STEM Club, Anime and Manga Club, Adventure Club, Book Club, Dungeons and Dragons Club, and an “Adulting 101” club focused on practical life skills. There is also a Gay-Straight Alliance and a Mindfulness and Focus Club.

Incentivizing Achievements Outside the Classroom

One of Primavera’s more distinctive features is its StrongMind Merit and Performance Award program, which provides students with financial recognition tied to academic achievement. Last year alone, Primavera students received more than $100,000 in awards, money they can apply toward college tuition, trade school programs, certifications, or other postsecondary goals. The program is designed to recognize and reward hard work while giving students a concrete financial head start on whatever comes next after graduation.

The school also recently launched the Panther Family Learning Den, an online hub that provides students and their families with centralized access to resources, support tools, calendars, and community connections. The initiative reflects Primavera’s recognition that student success often depends on keeping families informed and engaged, particularly when a student’s school day does not take place in a building where parents can walk in and speak with a teacher face-to-face.

Accreditation and Broader Recognition

Primavera holds accreditation from Cognia, one of the most respected accrediting bodies in K-12 education, and is approved by the NCAA, allowing student-athletes to use Primavera coursework to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. The school also recently introduced Lexi, an AI-powered tutoring tool available around the clock, giving students access to academic support at any time, particularly valuable for those whose schedules fall outside the typical school day.

The school is headquartered at 2471 N. Arizona Ave. in Chandler and can be reached by phone at its enrollment line, 480.530.0632, or its general line, 480.456.6678. More information about programs, enrollment options, and the school’s academic model is available at www.primaveraonline.com.

Looking Ahead

With the State Board of Education’s B grade now official and the ADE’s retrospective review complete, Primavera enters the next phase of its history with its academic standing affirmed and its reputation for serving Arizona’s most underserved student populations intact. School officials have said they intend to continue collaborating closely with state education leaders to ensure ongoing alignment with regulatory standards and to keep pushing for stronger student outcomes.