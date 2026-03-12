March 12, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Update — Yellow Advisory in Effect, Snow and Blowing Snow Tonight

Weather Update: Yellow Advisory – Special Weather Statement

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is quiet late this morning, but don’t get too comfortable.

Environment Canada has a Yellow Advisory in effect, and a Special Weather Statement warns that snow and local blowing snow will develop tonight into Friday morning.

Gusty easterly winds may knock visibility down quickly once the snow starts, especially on open stretches outside the city.

Current Conditions (10:00 AM EDT, Thursday March 12)

Thunder Bay is partly cloudy late this morning with cold, dry-feeling air for March.

Temperature: -9.0°C

Wind chill: -12

Wind: WSW 6 km/h

Pressure: 102.1 kPa (rising)

Humidity: 68%

Dew point: -13.8°C

Visibility: 32 km

Weather Alert Update

Special Weather Statement (Issued 10:08 AM EDT):

What: Snow and local blowing snow tonight into Friday morning

Snowfall guidance: 10–15 cm possible in the broader region , with the highest totals closer to the Ontario–Minnesota border and lesser amounts farther north (including Thunder Bay).

Wind: Easterly gusts 50–60 km/h may cause blowing snow and reduced visibility

Timing: Improving west to east Friday morning

Today (Thursday)

Sky: A mix of sun and cloud

Wind: Becoming SE 20 km/h late this afternoon

High: -4°C

Wind chill: Near -14

UV index: 2 (Low)

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Thursday Night)

Sky: Mainly cloudy

Snow: Snow and local blowing snow beginning this evening

Amount: 2 to 4 cm

Wind: E 30 km/h gusting to 50

Low: -9°C

Wind chill: -11 this evening, -18 overnight

Friday, March 13

Snow: Ending near noon, then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries

Local blowing snow: Early morning

Amount: 2 to 4 cm

Wind: NE 30 gusting 50 , becoming NW 20 gusting 40 in the afternoon

High: -3°C

Wind chill: -18 in the morning, -9 in the afternoon

Friday night: Clear, low -16°C

Saturday, March 14

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of snow

High: -1°C

Night: Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries, low -9°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Today: Winter coat, toque, gloves—still needed at -9°C . Layer so you can adjust if it feels milder near the afternoon high.

Tonight into Friday morning: Dress for wind + blowing snow . A windproof outer layer , neck warmer , and mitts make a big difference. If you’ll be driving, pack extra warm gear in case of delays.

Footwear: Expect drifting and compacted snow in spots—use boots with strong traction.

Weather Trivia

Blowing snow can become a bigger travel problem than snowfall totals. Even a few centimetres can create sudden “white curtain” visibility drops when gusts reach 50–60 km/h, especially along open highways and rural roads.

Overview

Thunder Bay weather update for Thursday, March 12, 2026: -9°C late morning with a Yellow Advisory in effect. Environment Canada warns snow and local blowing snow tonight into Friday morning with gusts 50–60 km/h. Snow begins this evening with 2–4 cm expected, followed by another 2–4 cm Friday before clearing and turning colder Friday night.