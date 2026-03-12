March 12, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Forecast — Snow and Blowing Snow Tonight, Gusty Friday Morning

Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay is starting Thursday under mostly cloudy skies with a dry, colder feel than earlier this week. Pressure is rising, which often suggests stability, but tonight brings a new burst of winter: snow moves in this evening, and local blowing snow becomes a concern as easterly winds strengthen and gust.

Current Conditions (Observed 7:00 AM EDT, Thursday March 12, 2026)

Thunder Bay is sitting at -9.9°C with a light west-southwest breeze and good visibility.

Temperature: -9.9°C (headline: -10°C )

Condition: Mostly cloudy

Wind: WSW 12 km/h

Wind Chill: -16

Pressure: 102.0 kPa, rising

Humidity: 72%

Dew Point: -14.0°C

Visibility: 24 km

Today (Thursday)

Sky: A mix of sun and cloud

Wind: Becoming SE 20 km/h late this afternoon

High: -4°C

Wind Chill: Near -14

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Thursday Night)

Sky: Mainly cloudy

Precipitation: Snow beginning this evening with local blowing snow

Snow Amount: 2 to 4 cm

Wind: E 30 km/h gusting to 50

Low: -9°C

Wind Chill: -11 this evening, -18 overnight

Friday, March 13

Day: Snow ending near noon , then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries

Local blowing snow: Early in the morning

Additional Snow Amount: 2 to 4 cm

Wind: NE 30 gusting 50 , shifting to NW 20 gusting 40 in the afternoon

High: -3°C

Wind Chill: -18 in the morning, improving to -9 in the afternoon

Night: Clear, low -16°C

Saturday, March 14

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of snow

High: -1°C

Night: Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries, low -9°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Dress for -10°C and wind chill -16 —winter coat, warm hat, and mitts/gloves.

This afternoon: As winds shift southeast, a wind-resistant outer layer will help.

Tonight and Friday morning: Expect blowing snow + gusts up to 50 km/h . Add a scarf/neck warmer and consider eye protection if you’re out in open areas. If driving, keep an emergency kit handy and give yourself extra time.

Friday night: Clear and colder at -16°C—layer up if you’ll be outside after dark.

Weather Trivia

Blowing snow doesn’t require heavy snowfall. Even a few centimetres can cause sudden visibility drops when strong winds arrive—especially on open stretches and exposed roads around the Lake Superior shoreline.

Weather Summary

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2026: -10°C this morning with a wind chill of -16 and rising pressure. A mix of sun and cloud today with a high of -4°C. Snow and local blowing snow begin this evening with easterly winds gusting to 50 km/h and 2–4 cm expected. More snow Friday morning before ending near noon, then colder Friday night near -16°C.