March 12–14, 2026 Traveller’s Forecast

Kenora → Dryden → Ignace → Thunder Bay → Nipigon → Wawa → Sault Ste. Marie → Sudbury

Plus: Timmins → Sudbury

A fast-moving winter system will push west-to-east Thursday night into Friday, bringing snow, gusty winds, and pockets of blowing snow—especially along the Lake Superior shoreline and east toward Algoma/Sudbury. Plan for the best travel window Thursday daytime (before snow spreads in), with slower travel Friday, then improving conditions Saturday (still cold).

Key weather hazards by day

Thursday, March 12

West (Kenora–Dryden–Ignace):

Kenora: Mix of sun/cloud, SE wind gusting 40 km/h , high -3°C . Snow begins this evening with 2–4 cm expected overnight.

Dryden: Mainly sunny , high -4°C ; snow tonight with low near -11°C .

Ignace: Sunny, high -4°C; periods of snow tonight, low near -12°C.

Thunder Bay–Nipigon:

Thunder Bay: Mainly sunny today, but snow begins late tonight . EC calls for 10–15 cm region-wide (heaviest toward the Ontario–Minnesota border) with E/SE gusts 50–60 km/h creating local blowing snow .

Nipigon: Daytime quieter (chance of flurries), with cloud increasing later; travel conditions trend worse overnight as the system arrives.

Wawa–Sault–Sudbury:

Wawa: Mix of sun/cloud, high -6°C (winds light most of the day).

Sault Ste. Marie: Mix of sun/cloud with a 30% chance of flurries , high near -4°C ; winds increase overnight.

Sudbury: Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, high -5°C.

Timmins → Sudbury corridor:

Timmins: Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries, high -8°C; cold night near -20°C.

Best bet Thursday: If you can, do the long haul in daylight Thursday and aim to be parked before late evening, especially west-to-east into Thunder Bay.

Friday, March 13

This is the most weather-impacted travel day.

Kenora/Dryden/Ignace: Snow continues (daytime snow noted for all three).

Thunder Bay: Snow through the day with about 5 cm in the city forecast, plus gusty winds (NE gusting 50 km/h) and reduced visibility at times.

Sault Ste. Marie: Snow + local blowing snow , about 5 cm , with strong easterlies gusting up to 70 km/h before winds turn north.

Sudbury: Snow and local blowing snow starts in the morning with 5–10 cm possible and E winds gusting 50 km/h.

Travel advice Friday: Expect whiteouts in bursts, especially in open stretches and along Superior/Algoma highlands. Build in major buffer time, and be ready to stop if visibility collapses.

Saturday, March 14

Overall trend: improving, but still watch for slick spots and cold nights.

Kenora: Chance of flurries; colder night.

Dryden/Ignace: Mostly cloudy (not a blizzard day, but not bright either).

Thunder Bay: Mix of sun/cloud with a 40% chance of snow , high near -1°C .

Nipigon: 30–40% chance of snow , high around -5°C (watch for local squalls).

Wawa: Sunny , high near -4°C .

Sault Ste. Marie: Sunny , high near -3°C .

Sudbury: 30% chance of flurries , high around -4°C .

Timmins: Mix of sun/cloud, high near -6°C.

Ontario 511 road and highway updates (latest)

Hwy 17 (Kenora area): Keewatin Channel Bridge

Construction at Keewatin Channel Bridge (Kenora): Westbound lane closed, eastbound open with temporary signal control. Weight limit 8,500 lb; larger vehicles directed to Hwy 17A.

Hwy 17 (Dryden area)

0.2 km east of Dryden: Single-lane closures controlled by traffic lights; reduced speed (70 km/h); delays up to 15 minutes noted.

Hwy 17 (Thunder Bay area)

Eastbound overhead structure ~6 km east of Hwy 527 (Thunder Bay): Delays up to 5 minutes expected; special note for wide loads.

Hwy 17 (Schreiber / Terrace Bay / Marathon area)

Recurring construction noted between Schreiber and Marathon .

Additional roadwork noted west of Schreiber (expect delays).

Hwy 17 (Sault area)

Whitefish area: Ontario 511 reports flooding on Hwy 17 eastbound with lane/shoulder impacts listed.

Hwy 69 (south of Sudbury / Parry Sound District)

Shawanaga area: Recurring construction with alternating lane(s). (Important if you’re continuing beyond Sudbury.)

Hwy 11 note (Northeast)

Driftwood (Cochrane District): Disabled vehicle reported with lane/shoulder impacts on Hwy 11 southbound.

Timmins → Sudbury routes (Hwy 144 / Hwy 101)

The Ontario 511 Events feed returned no active entries mentioning Hwy 144 or Hwy 101 at the time of this update. (Still check 511 right before departure.)

Quick trip-planning tips (practical, not preachy)