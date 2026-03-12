Kieran Gardner to headline PBR Pendleton Whisky Cabaret after Brandon Cup Series opener

Brandon – Sports – Country artist Kieran Gardner will headline the inaugural PBR Pendleton Whisky Cabaret in Brandon, Man., on May 1, following the opening night of PBR Canada’s Mazergroup Chute Out at the Keystone Centre. For readers in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario, the event adds a live music draw to one of Western Canada’s better-known bull riding weekends, offering another prairie sports and entertainment option within driving distance.

Cabaret follows Friday night bull riding in Brandon

PBR Canada says the cabaret will begin at about 9:30 p.m. in the Manitoba Room at the Keystone Centre, immediately after the first night of Cup Series competition in the adjacent Assiniboine Credit Union Place.

All existing and future two-day ticketholders for the Mazergroup Chute Out will receive complimentary entry to the cabaret. Fans buying tickets for both nights of competition will also receive a 15 per cent discount.

Single-day ticket holders can add cabaret access for $10, while general admission tickets for the cabaret alone are priced at $20.

Gardner brings rising prairie profile to PBR event

Gardner, 19, is a folk-country singer from Clavet, Sask. PBR Canada says he began learning guitar and singing at age 12 before turning to writing and performing original music.

The young Saskatchewan artist has been touring across Canada and building attention with releases including Last December and Runaway Diesel. According to event organizers, his music draws heavily from personal experience and aims to connect with listeners through relatable storytelling.

PBR action set for two nights at Keystone Centre

The Mazergroup Chute Out is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

PBR Canada has competed in Canada since 1996 and now operates two tours nationally. The Cup Series, launched in 2016, is the organization’s national, televised competition series in Canada. Riders at Canadian events can earn points toward both national standings and international pathways within PBR competition.

Why the event may matter in Northwestern Ontario

While the event is being staged in Manitoba, Brandon’s location makes it a realistic road-trip destination for some sports fans across Northwestern Ontario looking for a weekend built around rodeo, live music and prairie competition.

For NetNewsLedger readers, the event also reflects the broader pull of western Canadian sports culture across the region, where travel for hockey, curling, rodeo and concerts often crosses provincial lines. That cross-border connection matters for Thunder Bay-area fans who regularly follow major events in Manitoba and Saskatchewan as part of the wider western circuit.

How to get tickets

Tickets for both the PBR Mazergroup Chute Out and the Pendleton Whisky Cabaret are available through the Keystone Centre box office and Ticketmaster.