House heavily damaged in north-side fire on Onion Lake Road

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A rural north-side home has been left with very heavy damage after a late-evening structural fire at 990 Onion Lake Rd. in Thunder Bay. The fire drew a major response from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and mutual aid from East Gorham, underscoring the challenges of fighting fires in areas where water supply can be limited.

Heavy smoke and flames met first crews on arrival

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. after a report of a structural fire at the residence.

Based on the information provided to dispatch, a second-alarm response was initiated while firefighters were still en route.

When the first crew arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple sides of the structure. A defensive attack was launched, meaning crews focused on containing and knocking down the fire from outside the building because of the conditions they found.

The resident had already evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Mutual aid was called in to maintain water supply

Fire officials said East Gorham Fire Department provided mutual aid to help maintain an adequate water supply for the firefight.

That support is especially important in rural areas, where hydrant access may be limited and tanker operations can be critical to sustaining an extended response.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said multiple crews battled the blaze into the night.

Forty personnel responded with major apparatus deployment

The response involved nine pumpers, two tankers and one aerial device, with about 40 personnel on scene.

Fire officials said the residence sustained very heavy damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released, and the scene remains under investigation.

Fire department urges residents to practise home escape plans

Following the fire, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue reminded the public to plan an escape route from home and practise it regularly.

Every home should have a fire escape plan that gives everyone a clear way out if smoke or flames break out. Start by identifying two exits from every room whenever possible, usually a door and a window, and make sure those routes are easy to open and free of clutter. Choose one meeting place outside, such as the end of the driveway, a mailbox or a neighbour’s front step, so everyone knows where to gather once they are out.

A good plan also takes into account who may need extra help during an emergency. Children, older adults and people with mobility challenges may need assistance getting out quickly, so households should decide in advance who will help them. Bedrooms on upper floors should have working windows that open properly, and families should know how to use them safely if a hallway is blocked by smoke or fire.

Practising the plan is just as important as creating it. Fire departments recommend running through your escape plan regularly so everyone can react quickly under stress, including at night when most house fires become most dangerous. Once outside, stay outside and call 911 from a cellphone or a neighbour’s home. Never go back into a burning building for pets, belongings or any other reason.

For Thunder Bay-area residents, the fire is another reminder that early evacuation and a clear escape plan can save lives, especially during fast-moving structural fires in rural properties where emergency response conditions can be more complex.