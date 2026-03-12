Four people face trafficking charges after a Sioux Lookout raid seized cocaine, meth and cash

Four charged after Sioux Lookout drug raid seizes cocaine, meth and cash

Four people are facing drug trafficking-related charges after Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Durantes Trailer Park in Sioux Lookout. Police say officers seized about 250 grams of suspected cocaine, 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, other controlled medications and more than $40,000 in cash believed to be proceeds of crime.

For Sioux Lookout and Northwestern Ontario, the case is significant because the community serves as a regional hub for surrounding northern and Indigenous communities, meaning major trafficking investigations can have effects that extend beyond one neighbourhood.

Search warrant executed by Sioux Lookout OPP and regional units

According to police, the warrant was executed on March 10 by the Sioux Lookout OPP Community Street Crime Unit, with support from the Dryden and Red Lake CSCU units, the Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau and members of the local detachment.

Police have charged Rashawn Mohan-Clarke, 19, of Toronto; Isaac Lightbody, 18, of North York; Jason Wilson, 54, of Sioux Lookout; and Anneka Meyer, 35, of Sioux Lookout.

Police say Mohan-Clarke is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking involving other drugs, one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking involving cocaine, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Lightbody faces the same three trafficking counts, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Wilson is charged with the same three trafficking counts, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Meyer is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking involving other drugs, one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking involving cocaine, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say Mohan-Clarke, Lightbody and Wilson were held for bail and remanded to Kenora District Jail. Meyer was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 14, 2026.

All charges have yet to be tested in court. All accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

What the charges mean under Canadian law

The trafficking allegations are generally laid under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, which makes it an offence to possess a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Cocaine and methamphetamine are listed as Schedule I substances. For Schedule I or II substances, the offence is indictable and carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Where the substance falls under Schedule III or V, the maximum is 10 years on indictment or 18 months on summary conviction, and for Schedule IV substances the maximum is three years on indictment or one year on summary conviction. Because police did not identify the “other controlled medications” in the release, the exact penalty range for those two counts would depend on the schedule of the substance involved.

The proceeds of crime allegation is typically prosecuted under Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code. Where the value is more than $5,000, Section 355(a) sets a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment. The charge involving possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose falls under Section 88, which also carries a maximum of 10 years on indictment.

The allegation of failing to comply with a probation order falls under Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code and carries a maximum sentence of four years if prosecuted by indictment. The firearms-related allegation of possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order falls under Section 117.01, which carries a maximum of 10 years on indictment. Actual sentences, if there is a conviction, depend on factors including the person’s role, criminal record, the quantity and type of drugs involved, and whether weapons or violence were part of the case.

Why the case matters in Northwestern Ontario

Drug investigations in Sioux Lookout often have wider regional implications because the municipality is a major service, health and transportation centre in the northwest. Police and community leaders across the region have repeatedly pointed to trafficking as a driver of addiction, property crime and community safety concerns in both municipal and remote settings.

How to provide information

Anyone with information about this or other drug trafficking investigations is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.