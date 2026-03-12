Thunder Bay – NEWS – March 12, 2026 – The City of Thunder Bay is inviting community members to attend an upcoming public drop‑in session to share their feedback and learn more about six potential designated encampment sites.

The session takes place on Wednesday, March 18, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the Intercity Shopping Centre and will feature visual displays explaining key components, with staff present to answer questions.

“Community input is important,” said Rilee Willianen, Supervisor – Encampment Response. “This drop‑in gives residents an opportunity to connect directly with staff and share their perspectives as the City continues to implement the 10-Part Enhanced Encampment Response Action Plan.”

The drop‑in will offer community members an opportunity to review large-format displays of the six potential designated encampment sites the City is seeking feedback on. Each display will present a site image along with the City’s internal analysis, consistent with the information provided in the public survey.

Community members will be invited to participate in activities designed to capture their perspectives through a series of interactive feedback stations, including:

Agreement Exercise – Participants indicate their level of agreement with each of the potential designated encampment sites.

– Participants indicate their level of agreement with each of the potential designated encampment sites. Site Ranking – Participants rank the six proposed sites from 1 (most preferred) to 6 (least preferred).

– Participants rank the six proposed sites from 1 (most preferred) to 6 (least preferred). Comment Cards – Participants can provide written feedback, concerns, or suggestions to help inform Council’s decision-making.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 Time: 5:00 to 7:00 pm

5:00 to 7:00 pm Location: Intercity Shopping Centre, 1000 Fort William Rd.

Encampments 1 of 16

The session is open to all community members. The drop‑in format is self‑guided, allowing the public to arrive at any time during the session and participate at their own pace. All feedback gathered will be summarized and presented to Council for their consideration.

Paper copies of the designated encampments survey and the Use of Public Spaces By-Law survey will be available. Feedback can also be sent directly to encampments@thunderbay.ca.