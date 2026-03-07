Saturday, March 7, 2026: Northern Ontario Weather & Roads Report — Snow West, Heavy Snow on Highway 11 Corridor, Rain/Fog East

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER DESK – Northern Ontario is split today: wintry snow lingers across the Northwest and Lake Superior shoreline, while the Near North and Northeast deal with rain, fog, and localized heavy snow along a passing front.

If you’re travelling, expect rapidly changing visibility—especially near the North Bay–Sudbury corridor and in the Kapuskasing–Hearst region.

Today’s Weather Overview

Northwest

Thunder Bay Airport (7:00 AM EST): Light snow, -1.2°C , NNW 22 km/h gusting 36 , pressure 100.6 kPa rising , humidity 89% , visibility 2 km (wind chill -7 ).

Kenora Airport (6:00 AM CST): Light snow, -9.9°C, wind W 8 km/h, pressure 101.3 kPa falling, humidity 92%, visibility 3 km (wind chill -14).

Lake Superior Shore

Wawa Airport (7:00 AM EST): Light rain, 0.9°C , wind NNE 5 km/h , pressure 100.2 kPa falling , humidity 99% , visibility 5 km .

Sault Ste. Marie Airport (6:37 AM EST): Light rainshower, 0.9°C, wind ENE 12 km/h, pressure 100.2 kPa falling, humidity 100%, visibility 2 km.

Near North / Northeast

Greater Sudbury Airport (7:00 AM EST): Light rain and fog, 1.3°C , wind S 9 km/h , pressure 100.4 kPa falling , humidity 100% , visibility 0.2 km . Rainfall and fog alerts are posted.

North Bay Airport (7:00 AM EST): Light drizzle and fog, 4.4°C , pressure 100.6 kPa falling , humidity 100% . A dense fog advisory is in effect early.

Timmins Victor Power Airport (7:03 AM EST): Light rain, 1.4°C, wind SSW 13 km/h, pressure 100.2 kPa falling, humidity 100%, visibility 4 km.

Key Weather Alerts/Hotspots Today

Greater Sudbury: Yellow rainfall warning (15–40 mm possible, enhanced by snowmelt) + fog advisory with near-zero visibility in spots early.

North Bay–Powassan–Mattawa: Dense fog early, improving as rain arrives.

Kapuskasing–Hearst–Smooth Rock Falls: Snow “heavy at times” expected with significant accumulations; Highway 11 travel could be impacted.

Saturday Forecast

Expected Conditions Across the Region

Northwest (Kenora–Dryden–Ignace–Fort Frances–Thunder Bay)

Thunder Bay area: Snow ends this morning then clearing, ~2 cm , high +4 .

Kenora region: Mix of sun and cloud, high +1 .

Dryden / Ignace: Mix of sun and cloud developing, highs +2 to +3 .

Fort Frances / Rainy River: Mix of sun and cloud, high +3 .

Atikokan / Shebandowan: Snow ends this morning then mix of sun and cloud, high +4.

Lake Superior Shore (Marathon–Wawa–Sault)

Marathon–Schreiber: Snow ends early this afternoon then clearing, 2–4 cm , high +1 .

Wawa–Pukaskwa: Rain changing to snow this morning, ending this afternoon; ~5 cm , high +1 .

Sault Ste. Marie: Rain tapers early this afternoon; breezy NW winds with gusts; high 6.

Near North / Northeast (Sudbury–North Bay–Timmins–Hearst)

Sudbury: Drizzle to rain, risk of thunderstorms, fog improving later; high 7 .

North Bay: Drizzle to rain, risk of thunderstorms; 10–15 mm possible; high 9 .

Timmins–Cochrane: Drizzle → rain → snow this afternoon; ~5 cm , high +2 .

Kapuskasing–Hearst: Rain/drizzle changing to snow at times heavy; ~10 cm expected (locally higher in heavier bands).

Roads Update: Ontario 511 (Highways 11 & 17)

Ontario 511 notes that winter road and visibility conditions are reported by maintenance contractors at least five times a day during winter, and conditions can change quickly.

Highway 17 (Trans-Canada) — watch for work zones and wintry bursts

Near Dryden: Hwy 17 about 0.2 km east of Dryden — single-lane closures controlled by traffic lights; reduced speed posted (expect delays).

Thunder Bay area: Hwy 17 6 km east of Hwy 527 near a CPR overhead structure — expect minor delays and obey posted restrictions in the work area.

Near Schreiber: Hwy 17 8 km west of Schreiber — work zone with expected delays.

North Shore segment: Ontario 511 also lists recurring construction activity on Hwy 17 eastbound between the Terrace Bay/Schreiber area and toward the Hwy 614 junction (Marathon area).

Weather impact on Hwy 17 today: snow bursts (and reduced visibility) are most likely along the Lake Superior shoreline from Marathon–Wawa, where rain flips to snow and accumulations build.

Highway 11 — heavy snow risk north, wet roads south

Kapuskasing–Hearst corridor: Heavy snow developing/continuing today; Environment Canada notes Highway 11 may be affected .

Greenstone area: Hwy 11 culvert work is listed near Hwy 580 and Hwy 584 (work-zone driving).

Near North Bay area: Hwy 11 flagged lane closures are listed between Sand Dam Road and Ellesmere Road(watch for crews and equipment).

Ontario 511 Alerts

Ontario 511’s public Alerts list showed no active provincial alerts at the time this report was prepared, but localized work zones and weather hazards remain in play.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Northwest (Kenora/Thunder Bay): Winter coat + gloves still needed early, especially with snow and wind chills; switch to layers by afternoon as temps climb above zero.

Lake Superior Shore (Wawa/Marathon): Waterproof outer layer this morning (rain), then add warm layers for the snow changeover and evening chill.

Sudbury/North Bay: Rain gear + visibility aids (reflective strips). Fog is thick early; dress for damp conditions and puddling.

Hearst/Kapuskasing: Full winter kit—heavy snow and colder air behind the front can make travel and outdoor work hazardous.

Weather Trivia

Dense fog can form quickly when mild, moisture-rich air rides over cold ground and a melting snowpack—one reason visibility can crash near sunrise even before heavier rain arrives.

In conclusion

Northern Ontario weather and roads report for Saturday, March 7, 2026: snow in Northwestern Ontario and along Lake Superior, heavy snow risk near Hearst/Kapuskasing on Highway 11, and rain with dense fog across Sudbury and North Bay. Ontario 511 work zones noted on Highways 11 and 17, with travel advised to watch for rapid visibility changes.