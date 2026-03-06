TBPS Drug Probe Nets Loaded Handgun, $63K in Drugs; Etobicoke Man Faces Trafficking and Firearm Charges

Intelligence Unit Investigation Began After February Reports

THUNDER BAY — March 5, 2026 (TB26008394) — A Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) drug trafficking investigation has resulted in the seizure of suspected illegal drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun, with one man from the GTA now facing a long list of charges.

TBPS say officers with the Intelligence Unit began investigating in February 2026 after receiving reports of drug trafficking activity in Thunder Bay. Police report that on March 5, 2026, officers arrested two suspects on Simpson Street, and seized suspected drugs, cash, and items consistent with trafficking.

Police also executed a search at a Memorial Avenue property, where they report locating a loaded handgun along with suspected crack cocaine, cocaine, hydromorphone, and oxycodone.

In total, police say they seized approximately 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 1,900 hydromorphone pills, and 400 oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of more than $63,000.

Accused Identified, Court Status

TBPS say Jermaine White, 37, of Etobicoke, remains in custody with a future court date.

A Thunder Bay resident has also been charged with trafficking in cocaine and was released on an undertaking. NetNewsLedger is not naming the second accused because police did not provide an identity in the information released.

As with all criminal matters, charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.

Charges Laid Against Jermaine White

Police list the following charges:

Drug trafficking-related (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine (Schedule I)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking — opioid (two counts) (police indicate hydromorphone and oxycodone were seized; both are listed in Schedule I of the CDSA)

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, trafficking or possessing for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule I substance is an indictable offence with a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Canada’s Justice Department has also noted that mandatory minimum penalties tied to certain drug trafficking offences were repealed through Bill C-5, meaning courts sentence based on the circumstances of the offence and offender (within the legal maximums).

Proceeds of crime (Criminal Code)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

This is typically prosecuted under Criminal Code s. 355(b) (for property/proceeds valued at $5,000 or less) and carries a maximum of two years imprisonment if the Crown proceeds by indictment (or can proceed by summary conviction).

Firearms and weapons-related (Criminal Code)

Police list multiple firearm counts, including:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm (commonly charged under s. 95(1) ), which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (commonly s. 92(1) ), a straight indictable offence with a maximum of 10 years imprisonment .

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm / unauthorized possession of a weapon (captured under s. 91 depending on the specific allegation), which can carry up to five years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.

Careless storage of a firearm/weapon/ammunition ( s. 86 ), which—if prosecuted by indictment—carries a maximum of two years for a first offence and up to five years for a second or subsequent offence .

Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order (s. 117.01), which carries a maximum of 10 years imprisonment if prosecuted by indictment.

Note: The actual sentence in any case depends on factors such as the Crown’s election on hybrid offences, the nature of the firearm, the circumstances of possession, prior record, and aggravating/mitigating factors.

What a Drug Trafficking Conviction Can Mean Long-Term

A conviction for trafficking (or possession for the purpose of trafficking) can carry lasting impacts beyond jail or probation, including: