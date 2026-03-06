Suspect Arrested in Poplar Hill First Nation Assault Investigation: NAPS

Reported Axe Assault Prompts Police Response

POPLAR HILL FIRST NATION — Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) officers with the Poplar Hill First Nation detachment say they have arrested a male suspect connected to a recent assault investigation in the community.

Police report they received a call for service during the evening of Monday, March 2, regarding an incident involving a weapon. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the suspect at the scene.

Investigators later learned the suspect was allegedly wielding an axe when an adult female was assaulted. Police say the victim did not appear to have sustained injuries.

Arrest Made Following Continued Investigation

NAPS state that through continued investigation, officers confirmed the identity of the suspect. Police located him at a residential address in Poplar Hill First Nation and arrested him without incident on Tuesday, March 3.

Charges and Court Appearance

Laney Cameron Owen, 24, of Poplar Hill First Nation, is charged with:

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Police say Owen appeared in bail court on Wednesday, March 4, and was remanded into custody with a future court date.