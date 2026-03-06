OPP Investigating Bomb Threats Targeting 11 KPDSB Schools Across Northwestern Ontario

Schools Closed Before Students Arrived in Dryden, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout

KENORA DISTRICT — Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating multiple bomb threats made to schools within the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board (KPDSB).

OPP report that on Friday, March 6, 2026, shortly before 7:00 a.m. CST, police received information about threats affecting 11 KPDSB schools in the Dryden, Red Lake, and Sioux Lookout areas.

As a precaution, schools in the affected communities were closed prior to student arrival. Parents and guardians are being encouraged to contact their individual schools or the school board directly for the latest updates.

Walkthroughs Conducted; No Suspicious Items Found

Police say school staff—supported by members of local OPP detachments—completed thorough interior and exterior walkthroughs at each site. OPP report no suspicious items were located during those checks.

The investigation is being led by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, with assistance from KPDSB.

OPP Asking Public for Information

OPP stress that community safety remains the top priority and are asking anyone with information, or who may have seen suspicious activity, to come forward.