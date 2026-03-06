March 6, 2026: Thunder Bay Weather Desk — Yellow Warning for Freezing Rain as Icy Conditions Continue

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is in a high-impact “in-between” weather pattern this afternoon, with freezing rain creating slick, hard-to-detect ice on roads and walkways.

Environment Canada has issued a Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain for the City of Thunder Bay, with freezing rain expected to end late this afternoon. Even after the freezing rain eases, wet surfaces can remain hazardous—especially in shaded areas and on bridges.

Current Conditions (Observed 3:00 PM EST, Friday March 6, 2026)

Condition: Light Freezing Rain

Temperature: -2.6°C (headline: -3°C )

Wind: SSW 6 km/h

Wind Chill: -5

Humidity: 95%

Dew Point: -3.3°C

Pressure: 101.1 kPa (falling)

Visibility: 3 km

Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain (Issued 3:15 PM EST)

Impact Level: Moderate

Forecast Confidence: High

What: Freezing rain causing icy and slippery conditions

When: Continuing , ending late this afternoon

Main hazards: slippery roads/sidewalks and slips/falls; ice can be difficult to see

This Afternoon (Friday)

Trend: Freezing rain changing to periods of rain or drizzle this afternoon

Fog: Fog patches

High: +2°C

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Friday Night)

Precipitation: Periods of rain or drizzle changing to snow overnight

Fog: Fog patches dissipating after midnight

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Low: -4°C

Wind Chill: Near -6 overnight

Saturday, March 7

Day: Periods of snow (ending in the morning, then improving)

High: +4°C

Night: Cloudy periods

Low: -2°C

Sunday, March 8

Day: 40% chance of showers

High: +5°C

Night: 30% chance of flurries

Low: 0°C

Weather Trivia

Freezing rain forms when snow melts into rain in a warm layer above ground, then falls into air that’s below 0°C near the surface. The drops become supercooled and freeze instantly on contact—creating that smooth, glassy ice that’s so dangerous for both drivers and pedestrians.

Summary

Thunder Bay weather update for Friday, March 6, 2026: Yellow Warning for freezing rain in effect as light freezing rain continues this afternoon with reduced visibility. Icy, slippery roads and walkways expected, with freezing rain ending late afternoon and changing to rain or drizzle. Tonight rain transitions to snow with a low of -4°C, followed by periods of snow Saturday and milder temperatures into Sunday.