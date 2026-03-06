March 6, 2026: Thunder Bay Detailed Weather Forecast — Freezing Drizzle Risk Early, Rain Then Snow Tonight

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Thunder Bay is starting Friday in misty, damp air, with a falling barometer signalling an active pattern.

The big story today is a messy mix: freezing drizzle risk this morning and early afternoon, followed by rain later today, then a switch to snow overnight. That changeover can make roads go from wet to slick quickly—especially late tonight and early Saturday.

Current Conditions (Observed 7:00 AM EST, Friday March 6, 2026)

Condition: Mist

Temperature: -8.1°C (headline: -8°C )

Wind: WSW 5 km/h

Wind Chill: -11

Humidity: 93%

Dew Point: -9.1°C

Pressure: 101.7 kPa , falling

Visibility: 10 km

High humidity and a dew point close to the air temperature are classic signs that fog patches and drizzle can develop or linger.

Today (Friday)

Sky: Cloudy

Precipitation: 60% chance of freezing drizzle this morning and early afternoon

Trend: Periods of rain begin this afternoon

Fog: Fog patches likely

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

High: +2°C

Wind Chill: Near -8 this morning

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Friday Night)

Precipitation: Periods of rain or drizzle changing to snow overnight

Fog: Fog patches dissipating after midnight

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Low: -4°C

Wind Chill: Near -6 overnight

Saturday, March 7

Day: Periods of snow ending in the morning , then clearing Snow amount: About 2 cm High: +4°C Wind Chill: Near -8 in the morning

Night: Clear Low: -3°C



Sunday, March 8

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of rain showers or flurries High: +7°C

Night: Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries Low: -5°C



Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Dress for -8°C and misty air —a warm coat, hat, and gloves are still needed. The dampness makes the cold feel sharper.

Freezing drizzle risk: Choose boots with good traction . Sidewalks and parking lots can glaze over quickly even if drizzle is light.

This afternoon: With rain and temps near +2°C , a water-resistant outer layer helps (and keep a dry layer in your bag/car if you’ll be out long).

Tonight into Saturday morning: Plan for the wet-to-snow switch and possible refreeze. If you’re driving late, slow down and watch for slick patches on bridges and untreated roads.

Weather Trivia

Freezing drizzle is sneaky because it often falls lightly, but the droplets are supercooled and can freeze the instant they hit pavement. That thin glaze can be harder to see than fresh snow—one reason it causes so many slips and minor collisions.

Weather Summary

Thunder Bay weather forecast for Friday, March 6, 2026: misty and -8°C this morning with falling pressure. A 60% chance of freezing drizzle this morning and early afternoon, then periods of rain beginning this afternoon. Rain or drizzle changes to snow overnight with a low of -4°C. Saturday brings morning snow (about 2 cm) then clearing, high +4°C, with a milder Sunday near +7°C.