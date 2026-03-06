March 6, 2026: Northern Ontario Weather Forecast — Snow, Low Visibility, and Harsh Wind Chills

Thunder Bay – WEATHER DESK – Across Northern Ontario, a broad winter system is tracking across the region today, bringing with it snow, blowing/drifting potential in spots, and periods of low visibility—especially around airstrips and exposed routes.

Farther north, wind chills remain severe, and even short outdoor exposure can become dangerous without full winter gear.

Current Conditions

Fort Severn (Fort Severn Airport, 7:18 AM EST)

Condition: Light snow

Temp: -18.5°C | Wind: SE 15 km/h | Wind chill: -27

Pressure: 101.7 kPa | Humidity: 75%

Visibility: 8 km

Neskantaga area (Lansdowne House Airport, 7:08 AM EST)

(Lansdowne House Airport serves the Neskantaga area.)

Condition: Cloudy

Temp: -14.3°C | Wind: S 9 km/h | Wind chill: -20

Pressure: 101.7 kPa | Humidity: 86%

Visibility: 16 km

Sandy Lake (Sandy Lake Airport, 6:00 AM CST)

Condition: Light snow

Temp: -13.0°C | Wind: calm

Pressure: 101.3 kPa | Humidity: 91%

Visibility: 1.2 km

Bearskin Lake area (Big Trout Lake Airport, 6:17 AM CST)

Condition: Light snow

Temp: -14.0°C | Wind: S 15 km/h | Wind chill: -22

Pressure: 101.4 kPa | Humidity: 88%

Visibility: 10 km

Attawapiskat (Attawapiskat Airport, 7:03 AM EST)

Condition: Cloudy

Temp: -15.9°C | Wind: SE 11 km/h | Wind chill: -23

Pressure: 102.3 kPa | Humidity: 84%

Visibility: 16 km

Sachigo Lake area (Big Trout Lake Airport, 6:17 AM CST)

Condition: Light snow

Temp: -14.0°C | Wind: S 15 km/h | Wind chill: -22

Pressure: 101.4 kPa | Humidity: 88%

Visibility: 10 km

Forecast Through Sunday

Friday, March 6

Fort Severn: Snow ends this afternoon, then cloudy with a 40% flurry chance . Snowfall ~5 cm . High -10°C .

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House): Snow begins near noon; risk of freezing drizzle this morning . Snow ~2 cm . High 0°C .

Sandy Lake: Snow ends early this afternoon, ~5 cm . High -6°C .

Bearskin Lake: Snow ends early this afternoon, ~5 cm . High -7°C .

Attawapiskat: Periods of snow today, ~2 cm . High -6°C .

Sachigo Lake: Snow ends early this afternoon, ~5 cm. High -7°C.

Friday Night

Fort Severn: Mainly cloudy, 40% flurry chance . Low -18°C .

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House): Snow ends near midnight; total 5–10 cm . Low -12°C .

Sandy Lake: A few clouds. Low -16°C .

Bearskin / Sachigo: Clear early, then partly cloudy; 40% flurry chance before morning. Low -18°C .

Attawapiskat: Snow ends overnight (5–10 cm), then partial clearing with flurries possible. Low -13°C.

Saturday and Sunday Highlights

Fort Severn: Sat mix sun/cloud -15°C ; Sun periods of snow -16°C .

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House): Sat sunny near 0°C ; Sun periods of snow near 0°C .

Sandy Lake: Sat mix sun/cloud with 40% flurries -4°C ; Sun periods of snow -3°C .

Bearskin / Sachigo: Sat 40% flurries -8°C ; Sun 60% chance of snow -9°C .

Attawapiskat: Sat mix sun/cloud with early flurries -9°C; Sun periods of snow -6°C.

Air Travel and Flight Conditions Update

Expect winter flying delays today due to snow, low ceilings, and visibility swings—especially on smaller northern routes where alternates are limited.

Fort Severn (CYER): Current METAR shows light snow with broken clouds around 3,900 ft and 9SM visibility, but the TAF signals periods of reduced visibility (down to ~1 1/2SM, even 3/4SM possible) in snow later today—conditions that can drop to IFR at times .

Sandy Lake (CZSJ): Current METAR reports 3/4SM visibility and very low vertical visibility , with light snow— IFR conditions this morning, with improvement possible later per TAF but still snow-affected through much of the day.

Attawapiskat (CYAT): Current METAR shows overcast around 2,400 ft; TAF includes periods of snow showers and ceilings lowering at times—expect MVFR with occasional IFR dips .

Neskantaga area (CYLH / Lansdowne House): METAR shows multiple cloud layers with a lower broken deck near 2,200 ft—generally MVFR ceilings, and local snow later today may reduce visibility further.

Travel tip: If you’re flying in/out of these communities, check your carrier for operational updates, and watch for last-minute changes tied to visibility/ceiling (not just snowfall totals).

Wardrobe Recommendations

Fort Severn / Far North: Full winter protection—insulated parka, face covering, mitts, and winter boots. Wind chills are severe enough for frostbite risk during longer exposure.

Central Far North (Sandy Lake / Bearskin / Sachigo): Dress for snow and shifting temps—layer up and keep eyes/face protected if snow becomes wind-driven.

Attawapiskat / James Bay Coast: Snow periods and cold wind chills—plan for winter travel, not “spring warm-up” weather.

Weather Trivia

In remote aviation, visibility is often the deciding factor. A day with “only light snow” can still disrupt flights if visibility drops below approach minima—especially when ceilings hover in the MVFR range and snow intensity pulses.

Summary

Northern Ontario weather forecast for March 6, 2026 covering Fort Severn, Neskantaga, Sandy Lake, Bearskin Lake, Attawapiskat, and Sachigo Lake. Snow continues in many areas with sharp wind chills in the Far North. Aviation update highlights MVFR/IFR conditions at key airports due to low visibility and ceilings.