March 6, 2026: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather Forecast — Yellow Advisory for Freezing Drizzle

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are starting Friday in a damp, near-freezing pattern that can be deceptively dangerous for travel. Environment Canada has a Yellow Advisory for Freezing Drizzle in effect this morning, with patchy freezing drizzle/freezing rain expected to make roads and walkways icy and slippery. Conditions should improve later this morning or into the afternoon as precipitation transitions toward snow.

Current Conditions (Observed 6:00 AM CST, Friday March 6, 2026)

Condition: Cloudy

Temperature: -3.9°C (headline: -4°C )

Wind: SSE 13 km/h

Wind Chill: -9

Pressure: 101.2 kPa

Humidity: 96%

Dew Point: -4.5°C

Visibility: 15 km

Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle (Moderate Impact / High Confidence)

What: Patchy freezing drizzle or freezing rain causing icy conditions

When: Ending later this morning or this afternoon

Impacts: Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots can become slick quickly, increasing the risk of slips/falls and collisions

Today (Friday)

Precipitation: Periods of freezing drizzle , with snow changing to periods of snow this afternoon

Fog: Morning fog patches expected to dissipate

Snowfall: About 2 cm

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

High: +1°C

Wind Chill: Near -7 this afternoon

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Friday Night)

Precipitation: Periods of snow ending near midnight , then cloudy

Snowfall: About 2 cm

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Low: -6°C

Wind Chill: Near -10

Saturday, March 7

Sky: Mainly cloudy, clearing early in the afternoon

Wind: Becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning

High: +3°C

Wind Chill: Near -12 in the morning

Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries or rain showers, low 0°C

Sunday, March 8

Sky: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries or rain showers

High: +2°C

Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, low -4°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning (icing risk): Wear boots with strong traction (ice cleats if you have them). Add warm gloves/mitts and a hat—wind chill is near -9 .

Later today: As temperatures rise toward +1°C , expect a damp chill. A water-resistant outer layer and layered clothing will keep you comfortable.

Tonight: Roads may refreeze as temperatures drop to -6°C , especially after any drizzle or slushy snow earlier.

Weekend: Milder daytime highs near +2 to +3°C mean slush by day, then potential slick patches at night.

Weather Trivia

Freezing drizzle can be more dangerous than light snow because it forms a thin, nearly invisible glaze. It happens when supercooled droplets fall from low cloud and freeze on contact with surfaces below 0°C—turning sidewalks and roads into skating rinks in minutes.

Weather Summary

Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather forecast for Friday, March 6, 2026: Yellow Advisory for freezing drizzle with icy and slippery roads expected this morning. Cloudy near -4°C early, then snow develops this afternoon with about 2 cm and a high of +1°C. More snow tonight before a milder weekend with mixed flurries or rain shower chances.