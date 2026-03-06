March 6, 2026: Dryden & Vermilion Bay Weather Forecast — Yellow Advisory for Freezing Drizzle

DRYDEN – WEATHER – Dryden and Vermilion Bay are starting Friday in a damp, near-freezing pattern that can be deceptively dangerous for travel. Environment Canada has a Yellow Advisory for Freezing Drizzle in effect this morning, with patchy freezing drizzle/freezing rain expected to make roads and walkways icy and slippery. Conditions should improve later this morning or into the afternoon as precipitation transitions toward snow.
Current Conditions (Observed 6:00 AM CST, Friday March 6, 2026)
Condition: Cloudy
Temperature: -3.9°C (headline: -4°C)
Wind: SSE 13 km/h
Wind Chill: -9
Pressure: 101.2 kPa
Humidity: 96%
Dew Point: -4.5°C
Visibility: 15 km
Yellow Advisory – Freezing Drizzle (Moderate Impact / High Confidence)
What: Patchy freezing drizzle or freezing rain causing icy conditions
When: Ending later this morning or this afternoon
Impacts: Roads, sidewalks, and parking lots can become slick quickly, increasing the risk of slips/falls and collisions
Today (Friday)
Precipitation: Periods of freezing drizzle, with snow changing to periods of snow this afternoon
Fog: Morning fog patches expected to dissipate
Snowfall: About 2 cm
Wind: Up to 15 km/h
High: +1°C
Wind Chill: Near -7 this afternoon
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)
Tonight (Friday Night)
Precipitation: Periods of snow ending near midnight, then cloudy
Snowfall: About 2 cm
Wind: Up to 15 km/h
Low: -6°C
Wind Chill: Near -10
Saturday, March 7
Sky: Mainly cloudy, clearing early in the afternoon
Wind: Becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning
High: +3°C
Wind Chill: Near -12 in the morning
Night: Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries or rain showers, low 0°C
Sunday, March 8
Sky: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries or rain showers
High: +2°C
Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries or rain showers, low -4°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
This morning (icing risk): Wear boots with strong traction (ice cleats if you have them). Add warm gloves/mitts and a hat—wind chill is near -9.
Later today: As temperatures rise toward +1°C, expect a damp chill. A water-resistant outer layer and layered clothing will keep you comfortable.
Tonight: Roads may refreeze as temperatures drop to -6°C, especially after any drizzle or slushy snow earlier.
Weekend: Milder daytime highs near +2 to +3°C mean slush by day, then potential slick patches at night.
Weather Trivia
Freezing drizzle can be more dangerous than light snow because it forms a thin, nearly invisible glaze. It happens when supercooled droplets fall from low cloud and freeze on contact with surfaces below 0°C—turning sidewalks and roads into skating rinks in minutes.
Weather Summary
Dryden and Vermilion Bay weather forecast for Friday, March 6, 2026: Yellow Advisory for freezing drizzle with icy and slippery roads expected this morning. Cloudy near -4°C early, then snow develops this afternoon with about 2 cm and a high of +1°C. More snow tonight before a milder weekend with mixed flurries or rain shower chances.