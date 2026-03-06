Atikokan OPP Locate One Suspect Deceased, Arrest Second on Murder Charge

Gunshots Reported Near Don Park; One Person Found Dead at Scene

ATIKOKAN, ON — Update #4 — Ontario Provincial Police say a shelter-in-place advisory issued for Atikokan has been lifted after one suspect was found deceased and a second suspect was arrested in connection with an incident involving two armed individuals.

According to the Rainy River District OPP, officers responded Wednesday, March 4, 2026, shortly after 7:00 p.m., to reports of gunshots in the Don Park area. Police say that upon arrival, one person was located deceased.

Search for Two Armed Suspects Triggered Advisory

OPP issued a shelter-in-place advisory while officers searched for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous. Police released photos of the suspects to the media and public during the search.

On Thursday, March 5, 2026, at approximately 9:30 p.m., OPP report they located the first suspect deceased. Shortly afterward, the second suspect was located and taken into custody without incident, and the shelter-in-place advisory was lifted.

Second-Degree Murder Charge Laid

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Landin Andrew Louise Oskineegish, 24, of Atikokan, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder under section 235 of the Criminal Code, OPP said.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Major Police Response Continues

OPP say residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues.

The investigation is being conducted by the Rainy River District OPP and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police said assistance was provided by the OPP North West Region Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, as well as the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services.

It has been long while since the last reported homicide in Atikokan – Based on publicly accessible records and reporting, the last reported homicide in Atikokan prior to the March 4, 2026 killing appears to be the death of Adele Rose Mary Matinet (22) on February 28, 2004.

Public Asked to Come Forward

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rainy River District OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.