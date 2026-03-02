Ontario Accelerates Ring of Fire Road Build, Targets First Openings in 2030

Province says construction starts June 2026, with new economic partnership agreements signed with Marten Falls and Webequie

TORONTO — MINING – The Ontario government has released an accelerated construction plan for the all-season roads to the Ring of Fire, aiming to complete key segments up to five years earlier than previously scheduled.

The province says construction will begin in June 2026, with the first roads starting to open in November 2030. Ontario also announced new Joint Statements of Economic Partnership with Marten Falls First Nation and Webequie First Nation, which the government says are intended to expand First Nations participation and economic opportunities tied to the corridor and future mineral development.

Construction timelines under the accelerated plan

Ontario’s updated delivery schedule includes four core road components:

Webequie Supply Road: construction planned for June 2026 , opening by November 2030 (province says four years ahead of schedule)

Marten Falls Community Access Road: construction planned for August 2026 , opening by November 2031 (province says four years ahead )

Anaconda and Painter Lake Road upgrades: opening by November 2030 (province says two years ahead )

Northern Road Link: construction planned for spring 2028, opening by November 2031 (province says five years ahead)

The province says the road network will connect First Nations to Ontario’s highway system, improve access to goods and services, and support reliable entry to the Ring of Fire mineral region.

Regulatory changes and federal coordination

Ontario is also pointing to a streamlined approvals approach—described as “One Project, One Process”—and a recent Ontario–Canada agreement intended to reduce duplication in impact assessment and environmental approvals for major projects.

The province is urging the federal government to match or exceed Ontario’s $1 billion investment in Ring of Fire infrastructure, arguing that additional federal participation could further accelerate construction through faster permitting and approvals.

New economic partnership commitments with First Nations

Ontario says the new partnership statements build on Community Partnership Agreements signed in 2025 and are aimed at making First Nations “full partners” in the region’s development. The province highlights commitments that include:

Exploring equity opportunities through the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program and potential roles in operating related businesses (such as aerodrome, accommodations, and aggregate)

$2.5 million in funding to support regional mineral-sector economic activity and a First Nations-led employment readiness survey

Collaborative work to identify skills training so community members can compete for emerging jobs

Why it matters to Northwestern Ontario

The Ring of Fire, located roughly 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, is frequently cited by governments and industry as a major critical minerals opportunity—one that could bring new transportation, contracting, and workforce demand to supply hubs across Northwestern Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Greenstone, Nipigon, and surrounding communities as planning and construction ramp up.

Ontario reiterated estimates that the broader Ring of Fire development could create tens of thousands of jobs and add significant economic activity over the coming decades—figures that will depend on project timelines, financing, market conditions, regulatory outcomes, and ongoing consultation with affected First Nations.