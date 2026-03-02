City of Thunder Bay Seeks Public Input on Encampment Sites and Use of Public Spaces By-law

March 2, 2026 – The City of Thunder Bay is inviting the community to take part in two surveys that will help shape next steps in the City’s 10-Part Enhanced Encampment Response Action Plan, approved by City Council in 2024.

“Hearing from the community is an important part of this process,” said Rilee Willianen, Supervisor, Encampment Response. “The feedback we receive will help guide next steps as the City works to balance shared use of public spaces with a human-rights based approach to encampments.”

Designated Encampment Sites Survey

As part of the 10-Part Plan, the City is evaluating six potential locations for designated encampments – managed outdoor spaces with basic services and coordinated outreach to support people living rough while they connect to shelter, housing, and other supports.

While public engagement is underway, City staff are continuing to build on the extensive analysis already completed, carrying out further evaluations on whether the locations could be suitable.

All community members are invited to complete the survey, which includes additional questions for business owners and should take 10 to 15 minutes. Site options were identified using Council‑approved Distance Guidelines and Guiding Criteria, outlined in the survey. No final decisions have been made.

Start Designated Encampment Sites Survey

Use of Public Spaces By-law Survey

The City is also seeking public input on key directions for a new Use of Public Spaces By-law, a component of the 10-Part Plan. The by-law is in the final stages of development. A full draft is not yet available, and the survey focuses on proposed directions and priorities.

The by-law will set clear expectations on how all community members use and share public spaces, while also including specific provisions related to encampments. This survey is open to everyone and should take 5 to 10 minutes to complete.

Start Use of Public Spaces By-law Survey

Feedback gathered from both surveys will be summarized and presented to City Council to inform their final decisions on potential designated encampment sites and the new Use of Public Spaces By-law. Paper copies of the survey will be available at City Hall and all library branches.

The public may provide written feedback, request more information or assistance with the survey by contacting the Encampment Response Office at encampments@thunderbay.ca