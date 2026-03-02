City of Thunder Bay Launches Snow Removal Blitz on March 2

Crews to start in core areas, then move to arterials and bus routes through the week

THUNDER BAY — The City of Thunder Bay says snow removal operations will begin during overnight work starting Monday, March 2 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight) and will continue throughout the week.

The City notes snow removal is typically scheduled only after accumulations exceed available snow storage within the road right-of-way and begin to affect traffic capacity. Removal is then carried out to restore roadway width and improve safety, including reducing line-of-sight obstructions at intersections.

Where crews will be working

According to the City, operations will start in core areas, then shift to major arterial roads and bus routes. Where possible, crews will also work during daytime hours to widen streets and address visibility concerns at intersections.

Parking reminders for residents

Residents are asked to watch for temporary “No Parking” signs when snow removal is scheduled on their street. The City says signage is posted in advance, with crews expected to begin work within 24 hours of signs being placed.

Drivers who rely on on-street parking are reminded to move vehicles promptly when signs appear and to follow all posted restrictions to avoid being parked in active snow removal zones.

Give crews space

Motorists encountering snow removal equipment are urged to obey posted signage and allow crews plenty of room to operate safely.

More information and updates are available through the City at thunderbay.ca/snow.

Thunder Bay, City of Thunder Bay, snow removal, winter operations, road maintenance, no parking, overnight work, arterials, bus routes, intersection safety, visibility, plowing, Northwestern Ontario