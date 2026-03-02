Apple Says iPhone and iPad Now Approved for NATO Restricted Classified Use

iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 listed in NATO information assurance catalogue

TORONTO – TECH Update — Apple says iPhone and iPad running iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 have met NATO nations’ information assurance requirements, allowing the devices to be used with classified information up to the “NATO Restricted” levelwithout special software or custom configurations.

Apple says this certification makes iPhone and iPad the first consumer mobile devices to reach that standard and confirms the platforms are now listed on the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue.

Germany’s BSI assessment helped pave the way

Apple said the approval builds on earlier authorization for iPhone and iPad to handle classified German government information using native iOS and iPadOS security features, following an evaluation by Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI).

According to Apple, the BSI conducted extensive technical assessments, testing, and security analysis to confirm the built-in security capabilities align with NATO nations’ operational and assurance requirements.

Security features cited by Apple

Apple pointed to integrated protections across its hardware and software stack, including encryption and biometric authentication, as well as platform security features such as Memory Integrity Enforcement.

“Secure digital transformation is only successful if information security is considered from the beginning in the development of mobile products,” said Claudia Plattner, president of BSI, in Apple’s announcement.

Apple’s Ivan Krstić, vice president of Security Engineering and Architecture, said the certification reflects a shift away from bespoke, government-only secure devices toward built-in security on mainstream hardware.

What it could mean for public sector mobility

If adopted by government and defence organizations, the certification could expand options for secure mobile workflows where “restricted” classified handling is required—particularly for users who rely on standardized, off-the-shelf devices rather than specialized mobile hardware.