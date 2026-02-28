Thunder Bay Weather – February Closing Out on a Cold Spell

Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay is waking up to a classic late-February deep freeze. The pressure is rising, signalling the worst of yesterday’s stormy pattern has moved off, but the trade-off is sharper cold. Even a moderate northwest breeze is driving wind chills into the -20s and -30s, and Environment Canada notes a risk of frostbite today and tonight.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Observed 7:00 AM EST, Saturday Feb. 28)

At Thunder Bay Airport, conditions are mostly cloudy with very cold air in place.

Temperature: -17.8°C (headline: -18°C )

Wind: NNW 10 km/h

Wind chill: -25

Humidity: 64%

Dew point: -22.9°C

Pressure: 102.4 kPa and rising

Visibility: 24 km

Alerts: No alerts in effect at last update.

Saturday Forecast (Today)

Sky: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of flurries early this morning , then sunny .

Wind: Northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 .

High: -10°C

Wind chill: -29 this morning , improving to about -18 this afternoon .

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Sunday, March 1

Day: Sunny , wind becoming south 20 km/h early afternoon High: -8°C Wind chill: near -33 in the morning , around -11 in the afternoon (frostbite risk early)

Night: Clear, low -19°C

Monday, March 2

Day: A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries High: -2°C

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries Low: -7°C



Tuesday, March 3

Day: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries High: -1°C

Night: Cloudy, low -8°C

(Trend note: the longer-range outlook keeps it mostly cloudy mid-week, with highs hovering near or just above freezing by Wednesday.)

Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Dress for wind chill -25 to -29 : insulated parka, snow pants if outdoors for long, warm mitts , toque, and a neck warmer/balaclava to cover exposed skin.

This afternoon: Still cold despite sunshine—keep layers, especially if you’ll be outside in the gusts.

Tonight: With -28°C expected and wind chills near -33, limit time outdoors and plan for frostbite-safe clothing (face covering, mitts, insulated boots, extra layer).

Weather Trivia

Wind chill doesn’t “cool objects below the air temperature”—it describes how fast your body loses heat in wind. That’s why a light breeze on a very cold day can feel dramatically harsher than calm air at the same temperature.

Weather Summary

Thunder Bay weather report for Saturday, February 28, 2026: mostly cloudy and -18°C at 7:00 AM with a rising pressure trend. Sunny today after early flurries, high -10°C, northwest wind gusts to 40 km/h and wind chills as low as -29. Clear and dangerously cold tonight near -28°C with frostbite risk.