Thunder Bay Man Sentenced to Three Years for Sex Offences Involving a Minor

Guilty pleas entered in January

THUNDER BAY — A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man has been sentenced to a three-year federal prison term after pleading guilty to accessing child sexual abuse material and sexual interference involving a person under 16.

Joshua Burn appeared before Ontario Court of Justice Justice Joelle Mallette on Feb. 23, 2026, for sentencing. He entered his guilty pleas on Jan. 12, 2026.

Court heard sexual relationship continued after teen’s age known

The court heard Burn was 21 when he began a sexual relationship in January 2023 with a girl who was under 16.

Burn told the court he believed she was 18 at the outset, and that her true age was not disclosed to him at that time. The court heard that after he learned her actual age in April 2023 that Burn continued the sexual relationship.

The court was also told Burn requested intimate photos from the teen.

Burn was arrested by Thunder Bay police on Dec. 10, 2023, and later released on bail under strict conditions, including house arrest and supervision by a surety.

Crown sought four years; defence argued for less

Assistant Crown Attorney Shelby Ernst sought the court to impose a four-year federal penitentiary sentence.

Defence counsel Kate Brindley sought a sentence of two years less a day, which would generally be served provincially, citing factors raised in mitigation.

Judge weighs factors, imposes prison term and orders

Justice Mallette said she considered aggravating and mitigating factors presented at the hearing, including information about Burn’s personal history and his stated remorse.

Burn was sentenced to three years (1,096 days) in custody. The court applied 150 days of Downes credit for stringent bail conditions, and enhanced 24 days of pre-sentence custody to 36 days. After credits, Burn has 910 days remaining on the sentence.

Justice Mallette also imposed a 10-year weapons prohibition, ordered Burn to provide a DNA sample, and directed that he be placed on the Sex Offender Information Registration Act registry for 20 years.