Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Kept Busy with Fires, Utility Hazards, and Storm-Related Calls

Multiple calls across the city in a 24-hour span

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay Fire Rescue (TBFR) crews handled a high volume of calls over the past 24 hours, with multiple incidents keeping all staffed apparatus in service at various times across the city.

Responses ranged from structural fires and a garage fire to public safety calls and utility hazards, as a wind and snow event later added to the operational demands.

Garage fire on Prospect Avenue quickly contained

Early in the morning, firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Prospect Avenue after reports of smoke coming from a detached garage.

Four pumpers and a Command Unit were assigned. The first arriving crew reported light smoke inside the structure. Firefighters entered wearing full protective equipment, located a small fire, and extinguished it. Crews confirmed there was no extension and no additional damage was reported.

House fire on Wiley Street prompts second alarm

Later in the morning, TBFR responded to a structural fire in the 400 block of Wiley Street.

The Command Unit arrived first and directed incoming crews to begin fire attack and conduct searches. Four pumpers were dispatched, and a second alarm was requested, adding three more units, including an aerial ladder apparatus.

The fire was largely contained to the rear of the home. Occupants safely evacuated after smoke detectors alerted them. Firefighters extinguished remaining fire, completed searches, and ventilated the house to clear smoke. Crews remained on scene until fire investigation and building security steps were completed, after which units were released back to their primary response areas.

Severe weather drives surge in utility calls

Following the fire responses, Thunder Bay saw a significant wind and snow event that triggered numerous calls involving downed power lines, utility lines, and damaged streetlights.

TBFR secured affected areas to protect the public until Thunder Bay Hydro and partner agencies could respond to complete repairs and mitigate hazards.

Public safety reminders

Electrical safety

Use caution with electrical appliances and equipment

Keep devices in good working condition and away from combustible materials

Avoid overloading outlets and extension cords

Unplug devices when not in use

Severe weather safety