OPP Urges Snowmobilers to Ride Safe and Sober as Winter Season Continues

North West Region Sees Fatalities and Serious Injuries This Season

THUNDER BAY — With winter conditions persisting across Northwestern Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police is reminding snowmobilers to put safety first every time they head out.

Police say the 2025-26 snowmobile season has already seen multiple fatalities in OPP-policed areas, along with collisions causing serious injuries—a reminder, OPP note, that trail riding can turn dangerous quickly.

The ABCs of Snowmobile Safety

OPP and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) are encouraging riders to follow the “ABCs”:

A — Abstain from Alcohol and Drugs

OPP stress that impaired is impaired. Operating a snowmobile while under the influence can lead to the same type of roadside enforcement, suspensions, charges, and court consequences as impaired driving in a vehicle.

B — Be Prepared for the Unexpected

Even experienced riders can’t anticipate every hazard. OPP advise snowmobilers to dress for conditions, wear a helmet, and carry essential safety equipment—especially when travelling long distances or riding in remote areas.

C — Caution, Care and Control

Police are reminding riders to slow down, stay alert, and ride within their ability. OPP say collisions often happen in seconds, but smart choices—speed control, sober riding, and staying on marked trails—can significantly reduce the risk of injury or death.

Frozen Waterways Are Never Guaranteed Safe

OPP also caution that no ice surface is ever “guaranteed” safe. Conditions can change rapidly and vary across a single lake or river. Riders are urged to check local conditions before crossing and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

More Information

For snowmobile safety tips and trail information, OPP direct riders to the OFSC safety resources.