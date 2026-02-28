February 28, 2026: Northern Ontario’s Detailed Weather Overview — Extreme Cold and Dangerous Wind Chills

Thunder Bay – Weather Desk – Northern Ontario is locked in a deep-freeze this morning. Clear skies and an Arctic air mass are keeping temperatures brutally low, and even modest winds are driving wind chills into the -40s in several communities.

Environment Canada has Yellow “Cold” warnings posted for multiple areas, with frostbite possible in minutes on exposed skin.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Ogoki Post / Marten Falls area (Ogoki Post Airport)

Observed: 7:00 AM EST Sat Feb 28

Condition: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: -28.2°C

Wind: WNW 15 km/h , gusts 28 km/h

Wind Chill: -39

Pressure: 102.1 kPa

Humidity: 73%

Visibility: 16 km

Sachigo Lake (Big Trout Lake Airport observation)

Observed: 6:00 AM CST Sat Feb 28

Condition: Clear

Temperature: -35.6°C

Wind: WNW 11 km/h

Wind Chill: -46

Pressure: 102.5 kPa

Humidity: 70%

Visibility: 16 km

Summer Beaver (Lansdowne House Airport)

Observed: 7:00 AM EST Sat Feb 28

Condition: Clear

Temperature: -31.2°C

Wind: WNW 13 km/h

Wind Chill: -42

Pressure: 102.3 kPa

Humidity: 74%

Visibility: 16 km

Kasabonika Lake (Big Trout Lake Airport observation)

Observed: 6:00 AM CST Sat Feb 28

Condition: Clear

Temperature: -35.6°C

Wind: WNW 11 km/h

Wind Chill: -46

Pressure: 102.5 kPa

Humidity: 70%

Visibility: 16 km

Sandy Lake (Sandy Lake Airport)

Observed: 6:00 AM CST Sat Feb 28

Condition: Clear

Temperature: -35.3°C

Wind: W 8 km/h

Wind Chill: -44

Pressure: 102.9 kPa

Humidity: 71%

Visibility: 16 km

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Ogoki Post / Marten Falls area

Sun, Mar 1: Sunny, high -13°C ; wind turning W 20 km/h .

Night: Clear, low -24°C .

Mon, Mar 2: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries , high -7°C .

Night: Periods of snow , low -18°C .

Tue, Mar 3: Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries, high -12°C.

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -23°C.

Sachigo Lake

Sun, Mar 1: Sunny, high -16°C ; wind SW 20 km/h gusting 40 in the morning.

Night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of flurries , low -23°C .

Mon, Mar 2: Periods of snow , high -10°C .

Night: Periods of snow, low -25°C .

Tue, Mar 3: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, high -19°C.

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -27°C.

Summer Beaver

Sun, Mar 1: Sunny, high -14°C ; wind W 30 km/h then becoming light late afternoon.

Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries , low -21°C .

Mon, Mar 2: Periods of snow , high -5°C .

Night: Periods of snow, low -18°C .

Tue, Mar 3: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, high -12°C.

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -20°C.

Kasabonika Lake

Sun, Mar 1: Sunny, high -16°C .

Night: Cloudy periods, 30% chance of flurries , low -23°C .

Mon, Mar 2: Periods of snow , high -10°C .

Night: Periods of snow, low -25°C .

Tue, Mar 3: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, high -19°C.

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -27°C.

Sandy Lake

Sun, Mar 1: Sunny, high -13°C ; wind becoming SW 20 km/h in the morning.

Night: Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries , low -19°C .

Mon, Mar 2: Periods of snow , high -5°C .

Night: Periods of snow, low -23°C .

Tue, Mar 3: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, high -15°C.

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries, low -23°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

This is full winter survival weather, especially with wind chills in the -40 to -50 range in spots.

Wear layers : thermal base + insulating mid-layer (fleece/wool) + windproof outer shell .

Cover all exposed skin : balaclava/neck warmer, toque, and mitts (warmer than gloves).

Choose insulated boots with warm socks (avoid tight lacing that cuts circulation).

If travelling between communities: pack an emergency kit (extra mitts, blanket, hand warmers), because breakdowns in this cold become dangerous fast.

Weather Trivia

On clear nights in Northern Ontario, temperatures often drop quickly due to radiational cooling—heat escapes into the atmosphere when there’s little cloud cover to “trap” it. That’s one reason you can see brutally cold mornings even when the forecast looks calm and sunny.

Weather Overview

Northern Ontario weather overview for February 28, 2026 featuring Ogoki Post/Marten Falls, Sachigo Lake, Summer Beaver, Kasabonika Lake, and Sandy Lake. Extreme cold and dangerous wind chills (-40s) continue today, with sunshine but bitter temperatures, and snow chances increasing early next week.