February 28, 2026: Kenora & Lake of the Woods Region Weather Forecast — Clear Skies, Brutal Wind Chills

KENORA – WEATHER – A sharp Arctic air mass has settled over the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region this Saturday morning. Skies are clear and pressure is rising, which usually signals quieter weather—but it also helps lock in the cold. Even a light northwest breeze is pushing wind chills into the mid -30s, creating a real frostbite risk for anyone outdoors for more than a short time.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions (Observed 6:00 AM CST, Saturday Feb. 28, 2026)

Kenora is clear and dangerously cold early this morning.

Temperature: -27.3°C (about -17°F )

Wind: NW 10 km/h

Wind Chill: -36

Pressure: 102.8 kPa , rising

Humidity: 79%

Dew point: -29.8°C

Visibility: 32 km (excellent)

Today (Saturday)

Sky: Sunny

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

High: -13°C (about 9°F )

Wind chill: -34 this morning , improving to about -19 this afternoon

UV index: 1 (Low)

Main concern: Risk of frostbite, especially early today.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions (Next Three Days)

Tonight (Saturday Night)

Sky: Clear

Wind: Up to 15 km/h

Low: -30°C (about -22°F )

Wind chill: -24 this evening, dropping to -35 overnight

Risk: Frostbite risk continues overnight.

Sunday, March 1

Sky: Sunny

Wind: Becoming south 20 km/h late afternoon

High: -11°C (about 12°F )

Wind chill: Near -36 in the morning , improving to about -17 in the afternoon

Night: Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries Low: -16°C (about 3°F )



Monday, March 2

Day: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries High: 0°C ( 32°F ) — a noticeable warm-up compared to the weekend

Night: Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries Low: -10°C (about 14°F )



Wardrobe Recommendations

This morning: Dress for wind chill near -36 . That means full coverage : insulated parka, snow pants if you’ll be out, mitts , toque, and a balaclava/neck warmer to protect cheeks and nose.

Daytime (sunny but cold): The sun will help, but it won’t feel “warm.” Keep layers, and make sure your outer layer is wind-resistant .

Tonight: With -30°C and wind chills near -35, limit time outside and plan for quick errands only. If travelling, pack a winter kit (blanket, extra mitts, hand warmers, charger).

Weather Trivia

Clear skies and light winds often lead to the coldest mornings. With little cloud cover to trap heat, the ground loses warmth overnight through radiational cooling, which is why regions like Kenora can plunge hard after sunset—even when the forecast looks calm.

Weather Summary

Kenora and Lake of the Woods region weather for Saturday, February 28, 2026: clear and -27°C early with wind chill near -36 and frostbite risk. Sunny today with a high near -13°C, then clear and very cold tonight near -30°C. A slow warm-up begins early next week with flurry chances and highs approaching 0°C by Monday.