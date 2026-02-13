Update #1 – HIGHWAY 11 CLOSED: Greenstone OPP Investigating Fatal Collision Near Kenogamisis Dam Road

One person pronounced deceased; two taken to hospital

GREENSTONE, ON — Ontario Provincial Police say a serious crash on Highway 11 has now been confirmed as fatal.

Greenstone OPP report officers were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, February 12, 2026, to a collision near Kenogamisis Dam Road. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and two others were transported to hospital with injuries.

Major closures impacting travel across Northwestern Ontario

As of the latest available updates, Highway 11 remains closed between Nipigon and Hearst, and Highway 631 is also closed from Hornepayne to Highway 11. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and plan for significant delays.

Ontario 511 is also listing an all-lanes-closed collision event on Highway 11 in the Longlac–Geraldton area, reflecting the broader disruption along the corridor.

What this means for Thunder Bay-area drivers and freight

For Thunder Bay District and region-wide travellers, the Nipigon–Hearst stretch is a key link for:

Commercial trucking and supply movements through the Highway 11 corridor

Travel to Greenstone communities including Geraldton and Longlac

North-south access via Highway 631, which is also closed

Drivers should delay travel, check for detour feasibility (where available), and ensure they have winter travel essentials if already on the road.

Check for updates before travelling

Reopening timelines can change quickly as investigations and cleanup continue. For the most current closure status, motorists should monitor Ontario 511 and follow directions from emergency responders on scene.

Summary: Fatal crash near Geraldton closes Hwy 11 Nipigon–Hearst; Hwy 631 shut. Avoid travel. Check 511.