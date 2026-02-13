Highway 11 Reopens After Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision Near Kenogamisis Dam Road

Greenstone OPP, TIME team investigated crash involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup

GREENSTONE, ON — Feb. 12, 2026 — Highway 11 has reopened following a serious three-vehicle collision northeast of Geraldton that left one person dead and several others injured, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Greenstone OPP report officers were called at approximately 5:30 p.m. EST to a collision near Kenogamisis Dam Roadinvolving two commercial motor vehicles and one pickup truck.

Police say the driver of the pickup, a 43-year-old man from Toronto, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Injuries and hospital transfers

OPP say two people, including the pickup passenger, were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. A third personwas transported to hospital with injuries that were not immediately confirmed.

Highways 11 and 631 reopened

Sections of Highway 11 and Highway 631 were closed for an extended period while the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team conducted its investigation.

Police say Highway 11 (Nipigon to Cochrane) has reopened, along with Highway 631 (Hornpayne to Highway 11).

OPP seeking witnesses and dashcam video

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.